10 Underrated K-pop Gems You Need to Hear
A reflective and soothing track where IU's soft vocals blend perfectly with G-Dragon's rap, creating a beautiful harmony
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Palette by IU ft. G-Dragon:
This captivating song combines a catchy beat with ASTRO's smooth vocals, making it an irresistible listen
Image: Fantagio
Blue Flame by ASTRO:
A vibrant and uplifting track that showcases SHINee's vocal talents and unique sound, sure to brighten your day
Prism by SHINee:
Image: SM Entertainment
A mesmerizing song with an enchanting melody and heartfelt lyrics, highlighting ATEEZ's emotional depth
Aurora by ATEEZ:
Image: KQ Entertainment
A touching ballad with beautiful harmonies and a soothing melody that captures feelings of longing and hope
Time of Sorrow by VICTON:
Image: IST Entertainment
A fun and playful track with a catchy chorus and light-hearted vibe that showcases Pentagon's charm
Naughty Boy by Pentagon:
Image: Cube Entertainment
An uplifting and inspirational song with a bright melody and heartfelt lyrics, perfect for lifting your spirits
You Are by GOT7:
Image: JYP Entertainment
A refreshing and empowering track with a catchy beat and uplifting message, highlighting Yves's unique voice
New by Yves (LOONA):
Image: Blockberry Creative
A dynamic and energetic song with a powerful chorus and meaningful lyrics, showcasing AB6IX's vocal and rap talents
Breathe by AB6IX:
Image: Brand New Music
Click Here
A dreamy and enchanting track with soothing vocals and a captivating melody that creates a magical listening experience
Lullaby by GOT7:
Image: JYP Entertainment