Heading 3

Pujya Doss

may 31, 2024

Entertainment

10 Underrated K-pop Gems You Need to Hear

A reflective and soothing track where IU's soft vocals blend perfectly with G-Dragon's rap, creating a beautiful harmony

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Palette by IU ft. G-Dragon: 

This captivating song combines a catchy beat with ASTRO's smooth vocals, making it an irresistible listen

Image: Fantagio

Blue Flame by ASTRO: 

A vibrant and uplifting track that showcases SHINee's vocal talents and unique sound, sure to brighten your day

Prism by SHINee: 

Image: SM Entertainment

A mesmerizing song with an enchanting melody and heartfelt lyrics, highlighting ATEEZ's emotional depth

Aurora by ATEEZ: 

Image: KQ Entertainment

A touching ballad with beautiful harmonies and a soothing melody that captures feelings of longing and hope

Time of Sorrow by VICTON: 

Image: IST Entertainment

A fun and playful track with a catchy chorus and light-hearted vibe that showcases Pentagon's charm

Naughty Boy by Pentagon: 

Image: Cube Entertainment

An uplifting and inspirational song with a bright melody and heartfelt lyrics, perfect for lifting your spirits

You Are by GOT7: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

A refreshing and empowering track with a catchy beat and uplifting message, highlighting Yves's unique voice

New by Yves (LOONA): 

Image: Blockberry Creative

A dynamic and energetic song with a powerful chorus and meaningful lyrics, showcasing AB6IX's vocal and rap talents

Breathe by AB6IX:

Image: Brand New Music

A dreamy and enchanting track with soothing vocals and a captivating melody that creates a magical listening experience

Lullaby by GOT7: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here