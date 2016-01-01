10 underrated K-pop groups that need your attention
Comprised of Julie, Natty, Belle, and Haneul, the group is booming with talent and has the potential to reach unthinkable heights. Their distinct style and sound are gaining recognition from fans steadily
Image: S2 Entertainment
KISS OF LIFE
Consisting of six members, Na Go-eun, Dosie, Ireh, Yuki, Chaein, and Swan, the group is well known among K-pop fans but has yet to reach the mainstream audience
Image: RBW
PURPLE KISS
The five-member K-pop group consisting of Dia, Lola, Sua, Dajeong, and Rinji offers an edgy and dark concept with a distinct sound that most K-pop fans are missing out on
Image: ALLART Entertainment
PIXY
The group consists of six members, including Songsun, Kelly, Hyunbin, Jia, Soeun, and Mire. Their phenomenal stage presence can instantly captivate the audience
Image: TR Entertainment
TRI.BE
Comprised of Hanbin, Hyeongseop, Hyuk, Eunchan, Lew, Hwarang, and Taerae, the group made their debut in 2022. With promising talent, they have the potential to become a breakthrough act.
Image: Yue Hua Entertainment
TEMPEST
Consisting of six members, Taehun, Kyungjun, Hyunsoo, Junhyeok, Hwi, and Sungjun, the group debuted under PSY’s P Nation, but it has yet to reach more people in the K-pop community.
Image: P Nation
TNX
The group is comprised of 11 members, Jaehan, Hwichan, Sebin, Hangyeom, Taedong, Xen, Jehyun, Kevin, Junghoon, Hyuk, and Yechan. They have the capacity to reach incredible heights of success.
Image: IPQ
OMEGA X
With a unique concept, the group is comprised of KB, Rie, Yoojung, Junji, Mill, and Nine. They continuously break stereotypes and push boundaries with their music, which needs much more recognition
Image: RSVP
OnlyOneOf
Comprised of Nana, Wooyeon, Sora, Lucy, and Minseo, the group reinvents the bubblegum concept with their blend of distinct sounds and vibrant personalities
Image: NV Entertainment
woo!ah!
Consisting of Han Seung-woo, Kang Seung-sik, Lim Se-jun, Do Han-se, Choi Byung-chan, and Jung Su-bin, the group debuted back in 2016 and yet they are not much known among K-pop fans