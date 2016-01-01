Heading 3

10 underrated K-pop groups that need your attention

Comprised of Julie, Natty, Belle, and Haneul, the group is booming with talent and has the potential to reach unthinkable heights. Their distinct style and sound are gaining recognition from fans steadily

Image: S2 Entertainment

KISS OF LIFE 

Consisting of six members, Na Go-eun, Dosie, Ireh, Yuki, Chaein, and Swan, the group is well known among K-pop fans but has yet to reach the mainstream audience

Image: RBW

PURPLE KISS

The five-member K-pop group consisting of  Dia, Lola, Sua, Dajeong, and Rinji offers an edgy and dark concept with a distinct sound that most K-pop fans are missing out on

Image: ALLART Entertainment

PIXY 

The group consists of six members, including Songsun, Kelly, Hyunbin, Jia, Soeun, and Mire. Their phenomenal stage presence can instantly captivate the audience

Image: TR Entertainment

TRI.BE 

Comprised of Hanbin, Hyeongseop, Hyuk, Eunchan, Lew, Hwarang, and Taerae, the group made their debut in 2022. With promising talent, they have the potential to become a breakthrough act.

Image: Yue Hua Entertainment

TEMPEST 

Consisting of six members, Taehun, Kyungjun, Hyunsoo, Junhyeok, Hwi, and Sungjun, the group debuted under PSY’s P Nation, but it has yet to reach more people in the K-pop community.

Image: P Nation

TNX 

The group is comprised of 11 members, Jaehan, Hwichan, Sebin, Hangyeom, Taedong, Xen, Jehyun, Kevin, Junghoon, Hyuk, and Yechan. They have the capacity to reach incredible heights of success. 

Image: IPQ

OMEGA X

With a unique concept, the group is comprised of KB, Rie, Yoojung, Junji, Mill, and Nine. They continuously break stereotypes and push boundaries with their music, which needs much more recognition

Image: RSVP

OnlyOneOf 

Comprised of Nana, Wooyeon, Sora, Lucy, and Minseo, the group reinvents the bubblegum concept with their blend of distinct sounds and vibrant personalities

Image: NV Entertainment

woo!ah!

Consisting of Han Seung-woo, Kang Seung-sik, Lim Se-jun, Do Han-se, Choi Byung-chan, and Jung Su-bin, the group debuted back in 2016 and yet they are not much known among K-pop fans

Image: IST Entertainment

VICTON 

