Heading 3

Pujya Doss

January 17, 2024

Entertainment

10 Underrated K-pop Groups You Need to Stan

A talented group with mature vibes, Purple Kiss debuted in 2021. Their catchy bops, reminiscent of Mamamoo, showcase their prowess

Image:  RBW Entertainment

Purple Kiss

Don't sleep on PIXY, an edgy and dark girl group. Despite lineup changes, their talented members bring a unique edge

Image:  ALLART Entertainment

PIXY

Formed in 2021, OMEGA X faced mistreatment and abuse, leading to a lawsuit against SPIRE Entertainment. Their 11 members bring resilience and talent

Image:  SPIRE Entertainment.

OMEGA X

A promising seven-member boy group, TEMPEST debuted in 2022. Their energetic comebacks like "Vroom Vroom" mark them as rookies to watch

TEMPEST

Image:  Yue Hua Entertainment

TRI.BE mesmerizes with stage presence and high-energy dancing. Their EP "W.A.Y" showcases their spellbinding charm

TRI.BE:

Image:  TR Entertainment.

woo!ah!:

Image:  NV Entertainment

The vibrant teen crush group woo!ah! masters cute and bold concepts. Their recent hit, "Rollercoaster," delivers bubblegum pop with a punch

Psy's P Nation introduces TNX, the first boy group from the agency formed through LOUD in 2022. Their mature sound shines in comebacks like "Kick It 4 Now

TNX:

Image:  P Nation.

Since 2019, OnlyOneOf offers a mature and unique concept. Despite their talent, they remain underrated in the K-pop scene

OnlyOneOf:

Image:  RSVP.

Rare trio VIVIZ, formerly GFRIEND members, stands out. Their EP "Various" and comeback "VERSUS" showcase their versatility

VIVIZ:

Image:  BPM Entertainment

Debuting in 2019, CIX remains underrated despite undeniable talent. Their discography and magnetic stage presence demand recognition

CIX:

Image:  C9 Entertainment.

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here