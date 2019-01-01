10 Underrated K-pop Groups You Need to Stan
A talented group with mature vibes, Purple Kiss debuted in 2021. Their catchy bops, reminiscent of Mamamoo, showcase their prowess
Image: RBW Entertainment
Purple Kiss
Don't sleep on PIXY, an edgy and dark girl group. Despite lineup changes, their talented members bring a unique edge
Image: ALLART Entertainment
PIXY
Formed in 2021, OMEGA X faced mistreatment and abuse, leading to a lawsuit against SPIRE Entertainment. Their 11 members bring resilience and talent
Image: SPIRE Entertainment.
OMEGA X
A promising seven-member boy group, TEMPEST debuted in 2022. Their energetic comebacks like "Vroom Vroom" mark them as rookies to watch
TEMPEST
Image: Yue Hua Entertainment
TRI.BE mesmerizes with stage presence and high-energy dancing. Their EP "W.A.Y" showcases their spellbinding charm
TRI.BE:
Image: TR Entertainment.
woo!ah!:
Image: NV Entertainment
The vibrant teen crush group woo!ah! masters cute and bold concepts. Their recent hit, "Rollercoaster," delivers bubblegum pop with a punch
Psy's P Nation introduces TNX, the first boy group from the agency formed through LOUD in 2022. Their mature sound shines in comebacks like "Kick It 4 Now
TNX:
Image: P Nation.
Since 2019, OnlyOneOf offers a mature and unique concept. Despite their talent, they remain underrated in the K-pop scene
OnlyOneOf:
Image: RSVP.
Rare trio VIVIZ, formerly GFRIEND members, stands out. Their EP "Various" and comeback "VERSUS" showcase their versatility
VIVIZ:
Image: BPM Entertainment
Debuting in 2019, CIX remains underrated despite undeniable talent. Their discography and magnetic stage presence demand recognition
CIX:
Image: C9 Entertainment.