Heading 3

Pujya Doss

august 24, 2023

Entertainment

10 Underrated K-pop Idols To Check Out

A versatile artist with a soothing voice and impressive songwriting skills captivates fans with his emotional performances

Jeong Sewoon

Image: Starship Entertainment

A charismatic performer and rapper, Eunhyuk contributes to Super Junior's success with his dynamic stage presence

Eunhyuk (Super Junior)

Image: SM Entertainment

Yuju's powerhouse vocals and stage charisma drive GFriend's performances, making her a standout member

Yuju (GFriend)

Image: Konnect Entertainment

With visuals and vocals that captivate, Rowoon showcases his talent both in SF9 and as an emerging actor

Rowoon (SF9)

Image: FNC Entertainment

A soulful vocalist and charismatic performer, Wheein brings depth and individuality to MAMAMOO's lineup

Wheein (MAMAMOO)

Image: RBW

Doyoung's strong vocals and engaging performances contribute to NCT's sound, yet his solo artistry shines as well

Doyoung (NCT)

Image: SM Entertainment

A skilled dancer and budding actor, Chani's dual talents add depth and charm to SF9's appeal

Image: FNC Entertainment

Chani (SF9)

Sorn's multilingualism, vocal prowess, and engaging presence make her an asset in CLC's lineup

Image: Wild Entertainment Group

Sorn (CLC)

Joshua's melodious voice and musicality elevate SEVENTEEN's music, embodying the group's versatility

Joshua (SEVENTEEN)

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Kuanlin's cool demeanor and evolving talent hint at a promising solo career beyond Wanna One

Kuanlin (Formerly of Wanna One)

Image: Cube Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here