10 Underrated K-pop Idols To Check Out
A versatile artist with a soothing voice and impressive songwriting skills captivates fans with his emotional performances
Jeong Sewoon
Image: Starship Entertainment
A charismatic performer and rapper, Eunhyuk contributes to Super Junior's success with his dynamic stage presence
Eunhyuk (Super Junior)
Image: SM Entertainment
Yuju's powerhouse vocals and stage charisma drive GFriend's performances, making her a standout member
Yuju (GFriend)
Image: Konnect Entertainment
With visuals and vocals that captivate, Rowoon showcases his talent both in SF9 and as an emerging actor
Rowoon (SF9)
Image: FNC Entertainment
A soulful vocalist and charismatic performer, Wheein brings depth and individuality to MAMAMOO's lineup
Wheein (MAMAMOO)
Image: RBW
Doyoung's strong vocals and engaging performances contribute to NCT's sound, yet his solo artistry shines as well
Doyoung (NCT)
Image: SM Entertainment
A skilled dancer and budding actor, Chani's dual talents add depth and charm to SF9's appeal
Image: FNC Entertainment
Chani (SF9)
Sorn's multilingualism, vocal prowess, and engaging presence make her an asset in CLC's lineup
Image: Wild Entertainment Group
Sorn (CLC)
Joshua's melodious voice and musicality elevate SEVENTEEN's music, embodying the group's versatility
Joshua (SEVENTEEN)
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Kuanlin's cool demeanor and evolving talent hint at a promising solo career beyond Wanna One
Kuanlin (Formerly of Wanna One)
Image: Cube Entertainment