PUJYA DOSS

june 10, 2024

Entertainment

10 Underrated K-pop Songs You Need to Hear

A powerful mix of rock and hip-hop tackling mental health issues, showcasing the group’s versatility

Image: TS Entertainment

Wake Me Up by B.A.P

A poignant and nostalgic track reminiscing past love, with soul-stirring lyrics and authentic musicality

Image:  JYP Entertainment

You Were Beautiful by DAY6 

A softer ballad with gentle melody and heartfelt lyrics, highlighting the group’s vocal prowess

Image:  Cube Entertainment

Distance by CLC

An upbeat, rock-inspired track celebrating friendship and cherishing moments, with sincere vocals

Spring Snow by Pentagon 

Image:  Cube Entertainment

A mid-tempo R&B track with a sultry yet ethereal vibe, produced by Cha Cha Malone

Twilight by Kim Lip (LOONA) 

Image:  Blockberry Creative

A smooth and sophisticated track that earned the group their first music show win, with a catchy melody

Good Guy by SF9 

Image:  FNC Entertainment

A dynamic and energetic track with a powerful chorus, showcasing the group’s potential

Say My Name by ANS 

Image:  ANS Entertainment

A debut single with a catchy and playful melody, earning positive reviews and new fans

Nun Nu Nan Na by cignature 

Image:  J9 Entertainment

A moderately successful track that gained more popularity after their appearance on Road to Kingdom

Reveal by THE BOYZ 

Image:  Cre.ker Entertainment

An energetic and fun track with a vibrant melody, peaking at number 97 on Billboard Korea’s Hot 100 charts

BOUNCY by Rocket Punch 

Image:  Woollim Entertainment

