10 Underrated K-pop Songs You Need to Hear
A powerful mix of rock and hip-hop tackling mental health issues, showcasing the group’s versatility
Image: TS Entertainment
Wake Me Up by B.A.P
A poignant and nostalgic track reminiscing past love, with soul-stirring lyrics and authentic musicality
Image: JYP Entertainment
You Were Beautiful by DAY6
A softer ballad with gentle melody and heartfelt lyrics, highlighting the group’s vocal prowess
Image: Cube Entertainment
Distance by CLC
An upbeat, rock-inspired track celebrating friendship and cherishing moments, with sincere vocals
Spring Snow by Pentagon
Image: Cube Entertainment
A mid-tempo R&B track with a sultry yet ethereal vibe, produced by Cha Cha Malone
Twilight by Kim Lip (LOONA)
Image: Blockberry Creative
A smooth and sophisticated track that earned the group their first music show win, with a catchy melody
Good Guy by SF9
Image: FNC Entertainment
A dynamic and energetic track with a powerful chorus, showcasing the group’s potential
Say My Name by ANS
Image: ANS Entertainment
A debut single with a catchy and playful melody, earning positive reviews and new fans
Nun Nu Nan Na by cignature
Image: J9 Entertainment
A moderately successful track that gained more popularity after their appearance on Road to Kingdom
Reveal by THE BOYZ
Image: Cre.ker Entertainment
An energetic and fun track with a vibrant melody, peaking at number 97 on Billboard Korea’s Hot 100 charts
BOUNCY by Rocket Punch
Image: Woollim Entertainment