may 25, 2024

Entertainment

10 Underrated K-pop Tracks You Need in Your Playlist

Pujya Doss

Image:  Jellyfish Entertainment

VIXX - Shangri-La

VIXX's ethereal Shangri-La blends traditional sounds with modern beats, creating a mesmerizing experience often overlooked, showcasing their versatility

Oh My Girl's Closer captivates with dreamy vocals and haunting melodies, revealing a hidden gem that deserves recognition for its atmospheric beauty

WM Entertainment

Oh My Girl - Closer

ONF's We Must Love is an underrated masterpiece, featuring strong vocals and a compelling storyline, offering a unique and captivating K-pop experience

Image:  WM Entertainment

ONF - We Must Love

Dreamcatcher's Deja Vu combines rock and pop elements, delivering a powerful and underrated anthem with its intense sound and haunting visuals

Image:  Happy Face Entertainment

Dreamcatcher - Deja Vu

BTOB's Movie is a lively track filled with retro vibes and catchy hooks, showcasing the group's charm and musicality often overshadowed by other hits

Image:  Cube Entertainment

BTOB - Movie

(G)I-DLE's LION stands out for its boldness, powerful vocals, and striking production, making it an underrated anthem that deserves more recognition

Image:  Cube Entertainment

(G)I-DLE - LION

Golden Child's Without You is an emotional ballad highlighting the group's vocal prowess and sincerity, offering a beautiful yet overlooked musical gem

Golden Child - Without You

Image: Woollim Entertainment

Weki Meki's Tiki-Taka(99%) is a fun and energetic track, displaying the group's playful side with catchy beats and charismatic performances, often underrated

Image:  Fantagio Music

Weki Meki - Tiki-Taka(99%)

INFINITE's The Eye is a hauntingly beautiful song with intricate choreography, showcasing the group's artistic depth and talent often overlooked in their extensive discography

INFINITE - The Eye

Image:  Woollim Entertainment

LOONA's Butterfly is an empowering anthem with a visually stunning music video, combining strong vocals and impactful choreography, marking an underrated chapter in their repertoire

LOONA - Butterfly

Image:  BlockBerry Creative

