Heading 3

Pujya Doss

may 25, 2024

Entertainment

10 Underrated K-pop vocalists we need to know

Seunghee's sweet and powerful voice can capture any emotion, making every song she sings unforgettable

Image: WM Entertainment

Seunghee (OH MY GIRL): 

With his incredible range and emotional delivery, Seungkwan adds depth and heart to SEVENTEEN's music

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Seungkwan (SEVENTEEN): 

Uji's rich and soulful voice brings a unique flair to EXID's songs, making her a standout vocalist

Uji (EXID): 

Image: Banana Culture

Jihyo's strong and versatile vocals can handle any genre, making her an essential part of TWICE's sound

Jihyo (TWICE): 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Known for his powerful high notes, Jongho's voice adds intensity and passion to ATEEZ's performances

Jongho (ATEEZ): 

Image: KQ Entertainment

Yuqi's deep and distinctive voice sets her apart, bringing a unique charm to every song

Yuqi (G)I-DLE: 

Image: Cube Entertainment

Eunkwang's smooth and emotive voice makes every BTOB ballad hit right in the feels

Eunkwang (BTOB): 

Image: Cube Entertainment

With his impressive vocal range and control, Jinho's voice shines in both ballads and upbeat tracks

Jinho (PENTAGON): 

Image: Cube Entertainment

Hyunjin's expressive and heartfelt vocals add a raw and emotional layer to Stray Kids' music

Hyunjin (Stray Kids): 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Solji's powerful and soulful voice has a unique ability to convey deep emotions, making her performances captivating

Solji (EXID): 

Image: Banana Culture

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here