10 Underrated K-pop vocalists we need to know
Seunghee's sweet and powerful voice can capture any emotion, making every song she sings unforgettable
Image: WM Entertainment
Seunghee (OH MY GIRL):
With his incredible range and emotional delivery, Seungkwan adds depth and heart to SEVENTEEN's music
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Seungkwan (SEVENTEEN):
Uji's rich and soulful voice brings a unique flair to EXID's songs, making her a standout vocalist
Uji (EXID):
Image: Banana Culture
Jihyo's strong and versatile vocals can handle any genre, making her an essential part of TWICE's sound
Jihyo (TWICE):
Image: JYP Entertainment
Known for his powerful high notes, Jongho's voice adds intensity and passion to ATEEZ's performances
Jongho (ATEEZ):
Image: KQ Entertainment
Yuqi's deep and distinctive voice sets her apart, bringing a unique charm to every song
Yuqi (G)I-DLE:
Image: Cube Entertainment
Eunkwang's smooth and emotive voice makes every BTOB ballad hit right in the feels
Eunkwang (BTOB):
Image: Cube Entertainment
With his impressive vocal range and control, Jinho's voice shines in both ballads and upbeat tracks
Jinho (PENTAGON):
Image: Cube Entertainment
Hyunjin's expressive and heartfelt vocals add a raw and emotional layer to Stray Kids' music
Hyunjin (Stray Kids):
Image: JYP Entertainment
Solji's powerful and soulful voice has a unique ability to convey deep emotions, making her performances captivating
Solji (EXID):
Image: Banana Culture