 Mohit K Dixit 

OCTOBER 31, 2023

10 Underrated Movies of Irfan Khan

Irrfan Khan nailed his performance as a CBI officer, that will give you goosebumps. The movie is based on the Arushi Murder Case

Talvar

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, Irrfan played RAW agent Wali Khan, who has been on the lookout for Goldman. D-Day also features Rishi Kapoor, Arjun Rampal and Shruti Haasan

D-Day

Blackmail depicts the life of a married man in his late 30s stuck in a full day-time job and unexciting life, but things turn after he finds that his wife is having an extramarital affair

Blackmail

This story takes you into a myth from the magical world of Rajasthan, where it is believed that anyone stung by a scorpion dies within 24 hours due to the venom, and the only way to save life is a song sung by a scorpion singer

The Song Of Scorpions

One of the best movies of Irrfan Khan, yet underrated, is The Namesake. How a son starts hating on his father as he grows old and dislikes his namesake writer on whom his father had named him

The Namesake

Irrfan Khan surprises and delights in the role of Robert, a witty and charming art dealer who helps a woman discover her hidden talent for jigsaw puzzles

 Puzzle

Irrfan Khan gives a tour-de-force performance as Umber Singh, a man who goes to great lengths to conceal the truth about his past

Qissa

Irrfan Khan played a psychiatrist and a mental patient in Krazzy 4. It is a very underrated comedy drama

Krazzy 4

Yet another comedy film which is not known to many is Sunday. Irrfan plays a struggling artist in the movie and undergoes many adventures 

Sunday

A fierce warrior who renounces violence after a spiritual awakening. The film follows Lafcadia's journey as he tries to find his place in the world and to make amends for the past

The Warrior

