Directed by Nikkhil Advani, Irrfan played RAW agent Wali Khan, who has been on the lookout for Goldman. D-Day also features Rishi Kapoor, Arjun Rampal and Shruti Haasan
Image: IMDb
D-Day
Blackmail depicts the life of a married man in his late 30s stuck in a full day-time job and unexciting life, but things turn after he finds that his wife is having an extramarital affair
Image: IMDb
Blackmail
This story takes you into a myth from the magical world of Rajasthan, where it is believed that anyone stung by a scorpion dies within 24 hours due to the venom, and the only way to save life is a song sung by a scorpion singer
Image: IMDb
The Song Of Scorpions
One of the best movies of Irrfan Khan, yet underrated, is The Namesake. How a son starts hating on his father as he grows old and dislikes his namesake writer on whom his father had named him
Image: IMDb
The Namesake
Irrfan Khan surprises and delights in the role of Robert, a witty and charming art dealer who helps a woman discover her hidden talent for jigsaw puzzles
Image: IMDb
Puzzle
Irrfan Khan gives a tour-de-force performance as Umber Singh, a man who goes to great lengths to conceal the truth about his past
Image: IMDb
Qissa
Irrfan Khan played a psychiatrist and a mental patient in Krazzy 4. It is a very underrated comedy drama
Image: IMDb
Krazzy 4
Yet another comedy film which is not known to many is Sunday. Irrfan plays a struggling artist in the movie and undergoes many adventures
Image: IMDb
Sunday
A fierce warrior who renounces violence after a spiritual awakening. The film follows Lafcadia's journey as he tries to find his place in the world and to make amends for the past
Image: IMDb
The Warrior
