 Pujya Doss

 October 26, 2023

Entertainment

10 Underrated
rom-com K-dramas

A delivery hero delivers love alongside packages, striving for dreams in the CEO's heart

Image: KBS2

Strongest Deliveryman

A germaphobe CEO finds love in chaos, cleaning hearts along the way

Image: JTBC

Clean with Passion for Now

An ever-changing actress falls for a face-blind CEO, proving love transcends appearances

 Image: JTBC

The Beauty Inside

Time bends love, marrying a man to his past, igniting the passion of first love

Image: tvN

Familiar Wife

Three women at web giants juggle love, life, and URLs, navigating a digital world with heart

Image: tvN

Search: WWW 

A tarnished past sparks a hero's return as a teacher, fighting for justice and a student's trust

Image: SBS

My Strange Hero

A shopaholic's spree ends in love, as a simple woman captures his heart beyond material wealth

Shopaholic Louis

Image: MBC

Homeless and homeowners form an unconventional bond through a contract marriage, redefining love and life

Image: tvN

Because This Is My First Life

Youthful innkeepers in Hawaii ride the wave of hilarity and heartwarming moments in this tropical adventure

Welcome to Waikiki

Image: JTBC

Love blossoms as a weightlifter and swimmer share the journey through the ups and downs of sports university life

Image: MBC

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

