Heading 3

Pujya Doss

November 29, 2023

Entertainment

10 Underrated SEVENTEEN songs to listen

A breezy track with sweet harmonies, Simple showcases SEVENTEEN's softer side, offering a delightful escape into a world of simplicity and warmth

Image credits: Pledis Entertainment

Simple

A soulful ballad, Habit delves into emotions with powerful vocals and poignant lyrics, creating a heartfelt journey that deserves more recognition

Image credits: Pledis Entertainment

Habit

Infused with EDM beats, Second Life is an underrated gem, elevating moods with its energetic rhythm and showcasing SEVENTEEN's versatility

Image credits: Pledis Entertainment

Second Life

A summer anthem, Our Dawn is Hotter Than Day brings a nostalgic vibe, blending dreamy vocals and a catchy melody

Image credits: Pledis Entertainment

Our Dawn is Hotter Than Day

With an addictive chorus and vibrant beats, this upbeat track invites listeners to sing along, embodying SEVENTEEN's infectious energy

Image credits: Pledis Entertainment

Let Me Hear You Say

A dynamic rock-infused song, Rock highlights SEVENTEEN's bold experimentation, delivering a powerful and anthemic sound that deserves more attention

Image credits: Pledis Entertainment

Rock

A soulful exploration of heartbreak, Lie Again showcases SEVENTEEN's emotional depth with evocative lyrics and a moving melody

Image credits: Pledis Entertainment

Lie Again

Seamlessly blending R&B and pop, Still Lonely captures the essence of loneliness, featuring smooth vocals and a melancholic yet captivating melody

Image credits: Pledis Entertainment

Still Lonely

This underrated b-side boasts playful vibes and catchy hooks, proving that SEVENTEEN's charm extends beyond their title tracks

Image credits: Pledis Entertainment

I Don't Know

Showcasing SEVENTEEN's rap line prowess, Fast Pace is a high-energy track with a fast-paced flow and dynamic beats that demand attention

Image credits: Pledis Entertainment

Fast Pace

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here