10 Underrated SEVENTEEN songs to listen
A breezy track with sweet harmonies, Simple showcases SEVENTEEN's softer side, offering a delightful escape into a world of simplicity and warmth
Simple
A soulful ballad, Habit delves into emotions with powerful vocals and poignant lyrics, creating a heartfelt journey that deserves more recognition
Habit
Infused with EDM beats, Second Life is an underrated gem, elevating moods with its energetic rhythm and showcasing SEVENTEEN's versatility
Second Life
A summer anthem, Our Dawn is Hotter Than Day brings a nostalgic vibe, blending dreamy vocals and a catchy melody
Our Dawn is Hotter Than Day
With an addictive chorus and vibrant beats, this upbeat track invites listeners to sing along, embodying SEVENTEEN's infectious energy
Let Me Hear You Say
A dynamic rock-infused song, Rock highlights SEVENTEEN's bold experimentation, delivering a powerful and anthemic sound that deserves more attention
Rock
A soulful exploration of heartbreak, Lie Again showcases SEVENTEEN's emotional depth with evocative lyrics and a moving melody
Lie Again
Seamlessly blending R&B and pop, Still Lonely captures the essence of loneliness, featuring smooth vocals and a melancholic yet captivating melody
Still Lonely
This underrated b-side boasts playful vibes and catchy hooks, proving that SEVENTEEN's charm extends beyond their title tracks
I Don't Know
Showcasing SEVENTEEN's rap line prowess, Fast Pace is a high-energy track with a fast-paced flow and dynamic beats that demand attention
Fast Pace