Apart from the Song-Song romance, the witty banter and camaraderie between Yoo Shi Jin and Seo Dae Young (Jin Goo) is a standout in the drama. They playfully tease each other but remain loyal and supportive
Descendants of the Sun
Source: KBS
This is a prime example in this list, especially with the relationship between the Goblin and Grim Reaper. Although they constantly bicker and clash, living under the same roof, they always come to each other's aid
Goblin
Source: tvN
Jung Won and Hwa Shin are close friends who often fall for the same girl. Their bromance is remarkable, almost like brothers. Despite the love triangle, they understand each other without words
Don’t Dare To Dream
Source: SBS
Seo Jun and Su Ho's friendship ended due to a misunderstanding. But they reconciled after understanding each other. They give each other advice and prioritize their friendship
True Beauty
Source: tvN
The palace guard Kim Byung Yeon is deeply loyal to Crown Prince Lee Young and would die to protect him. Their bond is special and strengthened by their chemistry and laughter
Love In The Moonlight
Source: KBS
‘Reply 1988’ has a lot of bromances within the squad of friends, but the two characters that seem to really touch our hearts bromantically are Choi Taek and Jung Hwan. There is a deep sense of respect and love between these two
Reply 1988
Source: tvN
Park Hae Soo plays Kim Je Hyuk, a baseball player who is jailed for assaulting a man who mistreated his sister. Jung Kyung Ho's character is a friend of Je Hyuk and also works at the same prison
Prison Playbook
Source: tvN
Kim Young Ho is a personal trainer who meets lawyer Kang Joo Eun. As they grow closer, Joo Eun also becomes friends with Young Ho's closest companions including Jang Joon Sung
Oh My Venus
Source: KBS
Woon Kwang and Sul Woo have very different personalities, however, they are required to spend a lot of time together, which leads to some entertaining arguments. Nonetheless, their relationship is built on a strong foundation of affection
Man To Man
Source: JTBC
Kim Sung Ryong has a rough history working with gangsters but now works in accounting. Seo Yul, a prosecutor, becomes the finance director and initially clashes with Sung Ryong. However, their dislike transforms into a strong bond that endures
Good Manager
Source: KBS2