10 Unforgettable K-drama Psychopaths
A psychopathic killer with multiple personalities, portrayed brilliantly by Ji Sung.
Yoon Ji Hoo in Kill Me, Heal Me
Image: MBC
A serial killer with a disturbing obsession for sound and voice terrorizes the city.
Lee Woo Jin in Voice
Image: OCN
A cunning and manipulative psychopath concealing his true identity from his family.
Jung Moon Sung in Flower of Evil
Image: tvN
A chilling cold case murderer who communicates with detectives across time through a mysterious walkie-talkie.
Kang Ki Hyung in Signal
Image: tvN
A ruthless and calculating villain in the world of luxury real estate and intrigue.
Min Hyun Joon in Penthouse: War in Life
Image: SBS
A brilliant but psychopathic lawyer who stops at nothing to win his cases.
Do Min Joon in Remember: War of the Son
Image: SBS
A new psychopathic antagonist who takes over from Lee Woo Jin in the Voice series.
Image: OCN
Oh Sang Jin in Voice 2
A rich heir with a dangerous temper, responsible for a heinous crime.
Image: SBS
Nam Gyu Man in Remember: War of the Son
A disturbing psychopath who crosses paths with the main characters.
Suk Dong Chul in Flower of Evil
Image: tvN
A charming but manipulative psychopath who targets the female lead.
Yoo Jung in Cheese in the Trap
Image: tvN