Heading 3

Pujya Doss

september 08, 2023

Entertainment

10 Unforgettable K-drama Psychopaths

A psychopathic killer with multiple personalities, portrayed brilliantly by Ji Sung.

Yoon Ji Hoo in Kill Me, Heal Me

Image: MBC

A serial killer with a disturbing obsession for sound and voice terrorizes the city.

Lee Woo Jin in Voice 

Image: OCN

A cunning and manipulative psychopath concealing his true identity from his family.

Jung Moon Sung in Flower of Evil 

Image: tvN

A chilling cold case murderer who communicates with detectives across time through a mysterious walkie-talkie.

Kang Ki Hyung in Signal

Image: tvN

A ruthless and calculating villain in the world of luxury real estate and intrigue.

Min Hyun Joon in Penthouse: War in Life

Image: SBS

A brilliant but psychopathic lawyer who stops at nothing to win his cases.

Do Min Joon in Remember: War of the Son 

Image: SBS

A new psychopathic antagonist who takes over from Lee Woo Jin in the Voice series.

Image: OCN

Oh Sang Jin in Voice 2

A rich heir with a dangerous temper, responsible for a heinous crime.

Image: SBS

Nam Gyu Man in Remember: War of the Son 

A disturbing psychopath who crosses paths with the main characters.

Suk Dong Chul in Flower of Evil 

Image: tvN

A charming but manipulative psychopath who targets the female lead.

Yoo Jung in Cheese in the Trap 

Image: tvN

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here