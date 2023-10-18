Heading 3
17 OCTOBER, 2023
10 unforgettable Koffee With Karan episodes
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's candid revelations about their off-screen chemistry
Season 1, Episode 1
Image: IMDB
The time when Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor discussed their fashion choices and subtle jabs at each other
Season 3, Episode 3
Image: IMDB
When Ranbir Kapoor admitted to being a "serial dater" and opened up about his past relationships
Season 4, Episode 2
Image: IMDB
A controversial episode with Kangana Ranaut, where she made bold statements and called Karan Johar "the flag-bearer of nepotism"
Season 5, Episode 16
Image: IMDB
The controversial episode featuring Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, which led to a nationwide debate
Season 6, Episode 12
Image: IMDB
Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor's open discussion about their personal and professional rivalry
Season 6, Episode 19
Image: IMDB
Ranveer Singh's energetic and eccentric appearance, where he revealed fun anecdotes about his relationship with Deepika Padukone
Season 6, Episode 2
Image: IMDB
Salman Khan's candid conversation about his personal life, controversies, and his take on marriage
Season 4, Episode 1
Image: IMDB
Alia Bhatt's revelation about her childhood crush on Ranbir Kapoor
Seasons 4, Episode 19
Image: IMDB
A hilarious episode with Twinkle Khanna, who is known for her witty sense of humor and candid remarks
Season 5, Episode 2
Image: IMDB
