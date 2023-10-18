Heading 3

10 unforgettable Koffee With Karan episodes

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's candid revelations about their off-screen chemistry

Season 1, Episode 1 

Image: IMDB

The time when Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor discussed their fashion choices and subtle jabs at each other

Season 3, Episode 3

Image: IMDB

When Ranbir Kapoor admitted to being a "serial dater" and opened up about his past relationships

Season 4, Episode 2

Image: IMDB

A controversial episode with Kangana Ranaut, where she made bold statements and called Karan Johar "the flag-bearer of nepotism"

Season 5, Episode 16

Image: IMDB

The controversial episode featuring Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, which led to a nationwide debate

Season 6, Episode 12

Image: IMDB

Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor's open discussion about their personal and professional rivalry

Season 6, Episode 19

Image: IMDB

Ranveer Singh's energetic and eccentric appearance, where he revealed fun anecdotes about his relationship with Deepika Padukone

Season 6, Episode 2

Image: IMDB

Salman Khan's candid conversation about his personal life, controversies, and his take on marriage

Season 4, Episode 1

Image: IMDB

Alia Bhatt's revelation about her childhood crush on Ranbir Kapoor

Seasons 4, Episode 19

Image: IMDB

A hilarious episode with Twinkle Khanna, who is known for her witty sense of humor and candid remarks

Season 5, Episode 2

Image: IMDB

