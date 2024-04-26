Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Entertainment

april 26, 2024

10 Unknown Facts About Rani Mukerji


Rani made her debut with the Bengali film Biyer Phool

#1

Photographer: Dinesh Ahuja

First one to win Filmfare awards thrice in a row

Photographer: Trisha Sarang

#2

The only woman on the list of Filmfare Power in 2005

Photographer: Dinesh Ahuja

#3

Rani's two films Hey Ram and Paheli were nominated for Academy Awards

#4

Image: Dinesh Ahuja Instagram

Uday Chopra calls Rani by the nickname ‘Bhabhi Voldemort’

#5

Image: YRF Talent Instagram

Rani was not the first choice for the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

#6

Image: Namrata Soni Instagram

Rani was offered to play the lead role in Hollywood movie ‘The Namesake’

#7

Photographer: Dinesh Ahuja

If not an actor, Rani would have chosen a career in Interior Designing

#8

Image: YRF Talent Instagram

Rani is a trained Odissi dancer

#9

Image: YRF Talent Instagram

#10

Photographer: Dinesh Ahuja

Not many know that it was on the recommendation of Aditya Chopra that Karan Johar cast Rani in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

