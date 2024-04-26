Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Entertainment
april 26, 2024
10 Unknown Facts About Rani Mukerji
Rani made her debut with the Bengali film Biyer Phool
#1
Photographer: Dinesh Ahuja
First one to win Filmfare awards thrice in a row
Photographer: Trisha Sarang
#2
The only woman on the list of Filmfare Power in 2005
Photographer: Dinesh Ahuja
#3
Rani's two films Hey Ram and Paheli were nominated for Academy Awards
#4
Image: Dinesh Ahuja Instagram
Uday Chopra calls Rani by the nickname ‘Bhabhi Voldemort’
#5
Image: YRF Talent Instagram
Rani was not the first choice for the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
#6
Image: Namrata Soni Instagram
Rani was offered to play the lead role in Hollywood movie ‘The Namesake’
#7
Photographer: Dinesh Ahuja
If not an actor, Rani would have chosen a career in Interior Designing
#8
Image: YRF Talent Instagram
Rani is a trained Odissi dancer
#9
Image: YRF Talent Instagram
#10
Photographer: Dinesh Ahuja
Not many know that it was on the recommendation of Aditya Chopra that Karan Johar cast Rani in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.