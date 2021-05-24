10 May 24, 2021
Unknown facts about Shraddha Kapoor
1 Shraddha is half-Punjabi and half-Maharashtrian as her father Shakti Kapoor is a Punjabi, while her mother Shivangi is Maharashtrian
2. She is a huge tea lover and drinks two cups of tea every day
3. She is also fond of Japanese cuisine
4. The actress is a self-confessed romantic and picks Guru Dutt’s Pyaasa as her favourite romance movie
5. Her favourite song is ‘With the Sunshine’ by Ocean drive
6. She was classmates with fellow Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff
7. The beauty has confessed that her celebrity crushes are Johnny Depp and Hrithik Roshan
8. She is deathly scared of lightning and thunder
9. Her acting skills caught the eyes of Salman Khan when he saw her in a play at Boston University. She was 16 at that time
10. Shraddha is also a trained classical singer and her mother’s side of the family consists of many talented singers
