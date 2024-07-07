Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
ENTERTAINMENT
july 07, 2024
10 unmissable Kareena Kapoor Khan quotes
“Life is full of happiness and tears; be strong and have faith”
#1
Image Source: kareenakapoorkhan
“My professional life has nothing to do with my personal life and vice versa”
#2
Image Source: kareenakapoorkhan
“I think a woman looks best in a sari”
#3
Image Source: kareenakapoorkhan
“If I want to kiss, I shall kiss. If I am told that a lovemaking scene is integral to the script, I will consider it”
#4
Image Source: kareenakapoorkhan
“I started my career with 'Refugee' in Bhuj. Now, it has become a full-fledged city”
Image Source: kareenakapoorkhan
#5
“A lot of guys try to mingle with me because of who I am. If I encounter a guy with a clean heart, I will go by my instincts. I guess my man won't be from the film industry”
#6
Image Source: kareenakapoorkhan
“Films don't decide my whole life. They are just a part of who I am. What I do in my personal life should be of no concern to the filmmakers or the fans”
#7
Image Source: kareenakapoorkhan
“I want a man I can keep for myself. I wouldn't ever share my man with anyone else”
#8
Image Source: kareenakapoorkhan
#9
Image Source: kareenakapoorkhan
“My thinking is lot more different with many actresses in the industry. I don't understand why people in showbiz put their profession of acting in the back seat after marriage”
“I believe in the institution of marriage and it's like a tag to cement the relationship for your friends, family and public”
#10
Image Source: kareenakapoorkhan
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.