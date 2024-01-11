Heading 3
January 10, 2024
10 Upcoming releases in January 2024
Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in lead. The Bilingual thriller drama is releasing on Jan 12 in Tamil and Hindi
Merry Christmas
Dhanush' action spectacle, Captain Miller is a Pan-India film. Releasing in multiple languages on Jan 12
Captain Miller
Mahesh Babu’s mass action drama with Trivikram, Guntur Kaaram is all set to release on Jan 12
Guntur Kaaram
Prashanth Verma’s mythological sci-fi drama, Hanu Man is releasing in multiple languages on Jan 12
Hanu Man
Manoj Bajpayee and Konkana Sen Sharma starrer, Killer Soup is a web show directed by Abhishek Chaubey. Gearing up to stream on Netflix from Jan 11
Killer Soup
With Starring Pankaj Tripathi in the lead, the biographical drama based on the former Indian Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is releasing on Jan 19 in cinemas
Main Atal Hoon
Rohit Shetty is expanding his cop universe to the digital platform with Sidharth Malhotra starrer Indian Police Force. Streaming on Prime Video from Jan 19
Indian Police Force
Critically acclaimed Martin Scorsese's latest project, Killers Of The Flower Moon is set to stream on Apple TV on Jan 12
Killers of The Flower Moon
Malaikottai Vaaliban
Mohanlal's big-budget period drama, Malaikottai Vaaliban is releasing in cinemas on Jan 25
Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor starrer aerial action drama, Fighter is gearing up for its theatrical release on Jan 25
Fighter
