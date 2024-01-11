Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

January 10, 2024

10 Upcoming releases in January 2024

Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in lead. The Bilingual thriller drama is releasing on Jan 12 in Tamil and Hindi

Merry Christmas 

Image: IMDb

Dhanush' action spectacle, Captain Miller is a Pan-India film. Releasing in multiple languages on Jan 12 

Image: IMDb

Captain Miller

Mahesh Babu’s mass action drama with Trivikram, Guntur Kaaram is all set to release on Jan 12 

Guntur Kaaram 

Image: IMDb

Prashanth Verma’s mythological sci-fi drama, Hanu Man is releasing in multiple languages on Jan 12 

Hanu Man 

Image: IMDb

Manoj Bajpayee and Konkana Sen Sharma starrer, Killer Soup is a web show directed by Abhishek Chaubey. Gearing up to stream on Netflix from Jan 11

Killer Soup 

Image: IMDb

With Starring Pankaj Tripathi in the lead, the biographical drama based on the former Indian Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is releasing on Jan 19 in cinemas 

Main Atal Hoon

Image: IMDb

Rohit Shetty is expanding his cop universe to the digital platform with Sidharth Malhotra starrer Indian Police Force. Streaming on Prime Video from Jan 19 

Indian Police Force 

Image: IMDb

Critically acclaimed Martin Scorsese's latest project, Killers Of The Flower Moon is set to stream on Apple TV on Jan 12

Killers of The Flower Moon

Image: IMDb

 Malaikottai Vaaliban

Image: IMDb

Mohanlal's big-budget period drama, Malaikottai Vaaliban is releasing in cinemas on Jan 25 

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor starrer aerial action drama, Fighter is gearing up for its theatrical release on Jan 25

 Fighter 

Image: IMDb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here