“Children have to play right now. Later is too late. It’s too late after getting into university, getting a job, and getting married. Play with marbles, tag, Red Rover, and double dutch. Later is too late.”
Image: ENA
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
“If you keep running away, it’ll become a habit. You will have to face it at some point.”
Image: Netflix
Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area
“Don’t ever forget how you earned a new opportunity. Whenever you’re having a hard time, remind yourself how difficult it was to start.”
Twenty-Five Twenty-One
Image: tvN
“No matter how pathetic you feel, you must do what you can at the moment. If I am not willing to do anything, I might as well just die.”
Image: tvN
Alchemy Of Souls
“Make sure you buy an apartment. Not one for our family but a place to call your own. I hope that one day, you’d be able to eat, sleep, and work, all for no one but yourself.”
Little Women
Image: tvN
“There are some things that get results in a short amount of time, and other things where you risk the losses and stay in it for the long run. It’s difficult to decide how good or bad something is just by how long it takes.”
Business Proposal
Image: SBS
“Sometimes in life, you feel like only bad things are coming your way. But if you wait for a little and look around you, you’ll see that good things are happening. And you’ll see good people around you.”
Why Her?
Image: SBS
“The choice is yours. Will you live your life running away or will you fight and get a new life?”
Big Mouth
Image: Disney+
“The moment you give up, your success will slip away.”
The Killer’s Shopping List
Image: tvN
“There are still people who like you. You have to live for them.”