april 08, 2024

Entertainment

10 Uplifting K-pop Songs to Boost Your Energy

Pujya Doss

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Dynamite - BTS 

This disco-pop dance track with cheerful lyrics and an energetic beat is instant mood booster

The vibrant melodies and positive message in this bubblegum pop song will lift your spirits

Image: JYP Entertainment.

Cheer Up - TWICE 

The tropical house rhythms and summery vibes of this song are instantly uplifting

Image: SM Entertainment.

Red Flavor - Red Velvet 

The pulsating dance rhythms and girl crush rap are empowering and mood-lifting

Image: YG Entertainment.

Boombayah - BLACKPINK 

The bright, hopeful lyrics and catchy melody in this pop track will light up your day

Image: Cube Entertainment.

Shine - Pentagon 

My Pace exudes determination and independence. Stray Kids' powerful rap and dynamic beats make it a motivational anthem, instantly uplifting your spirits

Image: JYP Entertainment.

Stray Kids - My Pace:

Sensual and stylish, Love Shot oozes charisma. EXO's velvety vocals and sultry vibe create an irresistible mood-enhancing experience

EXO - Love Shot:

Image: SM Entertainment.

Empowering and fierce, "Wannabe" celebrates individuality. ITZY's energetic performance and anthemic chorus create an instant confidence boost

Image: JYP Entertainment.

ITZY - Wannabe

Explosive and dynamic, Cherry Bomb showcases NCT 127's powerful rap and vocals. Its intense beats and edgy vibe guarantee an adrenaline-fueled mood boost

NCT 127 - Cherry Bomb:

Image: SM Entertainment.

Starry Night is a soulful masterpiece blending MAMAMOO's vocals with a dreamy melody. The enchanting atmosphere promises a calming and mood-elevating experience

MAMAMOO - Starry Night:

Image:  RBW.

