10 Uplifting K-pop Songs to Boost Your Energy
Pujya Doss
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dynamite - BTS
This disco-pop dance track with cheerful lyrics and an energetic beat is instant mood booster
The vibrant melodies and positive message in this bubblegum pop song will lift your spirits
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Cheer Up - TWICE
The tropical house rhythms and summery vibes of this song are instantly uplifting
Image: SM Entertainment.
Red Flavor - Red Velvet
The pulsating dance rhythms and girl crush rap are empowering and mood-lifting
Image: YG Entertainment.
Boombayah - BLACKPINK
The bright, hopeful lyrics and catchy melody in this pop track will light up your day
Image: Cube Entertainment.
Shine - Pentagon
My Pace exudes determination and independence. Stray Kids' powerful rap and dynamic beats make it a motivational anthem, instantly uplifting your spirits
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Stray Kids - My Pace:
Sensual and stylish, Love Shot oozes charisma. EXO's velvety vocals and sultry vibe create an irresistible mood-enhancing experience
EXO - Love Shot:
Image: SM Entertainment.
Empowering and fierce, "Wannabe" celebrates individuality. ITZY's energetic performance and anthemic chorus create an instant confidence boost
Image: JYP Entertainment.
ITZY - Wannabe
Explosive and dynamic, Cherry Bomb showcases NCT 127's powerful rap and vocals. Its intense beats and edgy vibe guarantee an adrenaline-fueled mood boost
NCT 127 - Cherry Bomb:
Image: SM Entertainment.
Starry Night is a soulful masterpiece blending MAMAMOO's vocals with a dreamy melody. The enchanting atmosphere promises a calming and mood-elevating experience
MAMAMOO - Starry Night:
Image: RBW.