10 Useful Korean phrases for tourists
Greet locals with a warm smile as you say "Annyeonghaseyo," letting the vibrant energy of the greeting set the tone for your Korean adventure
Annyeonghaseyo - Hello!
Express gratitude with "Kamsahamnida," a phrase that not only conveys appreciation but also opens doors to friendly interactions with locals
Kamsahamnida - Thank you!
Navigate crowded streets with ease by politely saying "Sillehhamnida," ensuring a seamless blend of courtesy and politeness in your travel interactions
Sillehhamnida - Excuse me/ Sorry
Embark on adventures confidently by asking "Eodi-e-yo?" Locate hidden gems or famous landmarks, and embrace the joy of discovering Korea's treasures
Eodi-e-yo? - Where is it?
Stay punctual during your Korean escapade by mastering "Myeot shi-e-yo?" It's your passport to timely rendezvous with cultural events or delicious meals
Myeot shi-e-yo? - What time is it?
Break the language barrier with a friendly smile and "Hangugeo mot haeyo." Locals appreciate your effort, in fostering a welcoming atmosphere in your travel conversations
Hangugeo mot haeyo - I don't speak Korean
Transform every meal into a culinary adventure by proclaiming "Masisseoyo." Celebrate Korean flavors and show appreciation for the country's rich gastronomic culture
Masisseoyo - It's delicious!
Embrace positivity with a simple "Ne." Whether agreeing to a tempting offer or confirming travel plans, this affirmative word keeps your Korean journey affirmatively upbeat
Ne - Yes
Navigate through decisions gracefully using "Aniyo." Politely decline or express disagreement, maintaining harmony in your interactions while preserving your personal preferences
Aniyo - No
Master the art of exploring Korea by confidently declaring "Yeogi meomchwojuseyo." Ensure smooth travels as you disembark at captivating destinations along your exciting journey
Yeogi meomchwojuseyo - Please stop here