Pujya Doss

November 26, 2023

Entertainment

10 Useful Korean phrases for tourists

Greet locals with a warm smile as you say "Annyeonghaseyo," letting the vibrant energy of the greeting set the tone for your Korean adventure

Image credits: Pexels

Annyeonghaseyo - Hello!

Express gratitude with "Kamsahamnida," a phrase that not only conveys appreciation but also opens doors to friendly interactions with locals

Image credits: Pexels

Kamsahamnida - Thank you!

Navigate crowded streets with ease by politely saying "Sillehhamnida," ensuring a seamless blend of courtesy and politeness in your travel interactions

Image credits: Pexels

Sillehhamnida - Excuse me/ Sorry

Embark on adventures confidently by asking "Eodi-e-yo?" Locate hidden gems or famous landmarks, and embrace the joy of discovering Korea's treasures

Image credits: Pexels

Eodi-e-yo? - Where is it?

Stay punctual during your Korean escapade by mastering "Myeot shi-e-yo?" It's your passport to timely rendezvous with cultural events or delicious meals

Image credits: Pexels

Myeot shi-e-yo? - What time is it?

Break the language barrier with a friendly smile and "Hangugeo mot haeyo." Locals appreciate your effort, in fostering a welcoming atmosphere in your travel conversations

Image credits: Pexels

Hangugeo mot haeyo - I don't speak Korean

Transform every meal into a culinary adventure by proclaiming "Masisseoyo." Celebrate Korean flavors and show appreciation for the country's rich gastronomic culture

Image credits: Pexels

Masisseoyo - It's delicious!

Embrace positivity with a simple "Ne." Whether agreeing to a tempting offer or confirming travel plans, this affirmative word keeps your Korean journey affirmatively upbeat

Image credits: Pexels

 Ne - Yes

Navigate through decisions gracefully using "Aniyo." Politely decline or express disagreement, maintaining harmony in your interactions while preserving your personal preferences

Image credits: Pexels

Aniyo - No

Master the art of exploring Korea by confidently declaring "Yeogi meomchwojuseyo." Ensure smooth travels as you disembark at captivating destinations along your exciting journey

Image credits: Pexels

Yeogi meomchwojuseyo - Please stop here

