10 Vampire K-dramas you can't help but watch

This fantasy romcom follows Seon Woo Hyul, an immortal half-human and half-vampire who sets out to sleep in a coffin for 100 years in order to become fully human again
Park Ji-sang, a surgeon, leads a double life. While he tries to save his patients' lives, on the other hand, he is also a vampire who constantly craves for blood
Image: KBS
Blood
It seems that vampires can’t stay away from jobs where humanity is at stake and in Vampire Prosecutor we follow the story of Min Tae-yeon, who following an attack, finds he has become a vampire with extraordinary abilities
Image: OCN
Vampire Prosecutor
A follow-up to the hugely popular first season of the show, Vampire Prosecutor 2 is a stand-alone successor that follows Min Tae-yeon and his team as they take their investigations into the undead and supernatural world
Image: OCN
Vampire Prosecutor 2
This web show takes a more lighthearted look at vampires as we follow four characters and their lives, some vampires and some not
Image: Naver TV cast
Immortal Goddess
In order to survive, the lead poses as a male bookseller where she meets the titular scholar, Kim Sung-yeol – a 120-year-old guardian vampire with the special ability to walk in the sun due to his magical black robe
Image: MBC
The Scholar Who Walks The Night
Meet Louis, a vampire who looks like a teenager despite being centuries old. When he meets and falls in love with Seo Young, a fellow teenager with a secret; her blood holds extraordinary abilities and secrets
Vampire Flower
Image: Naver TV cast
If you’re going to live forever, you need to be able to evolve with the times in order to keep under the radar and survive – and in The Sweet Blood, we meet a vampire family who no longer hunts their prey in dark alleys
Image: Naver TV cast
The Sweet Blood
Based on the webtoon of the same name, this fantasy extravaganza introduces us to a world where vampires and humans have found a way to co-exist
Orange Marmalade
Image: KBS2
Viral fame can happen to anyone at any time, and not even an 821-year-old vampire is immune to the siren call of the internet