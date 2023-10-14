Heading 3
10 Vidhu Vinod Chopra films re-releasing
Celebrating the glorious 45 years of Vidhu Vinod Chopra in the industry, the Film Heritage Foundation and PVR Inox are organizing a special film festival to screen ten of his films in cinemas on 13th-15th October. The list is out now:-
Vidhu Vinod Chopra
Image: IMDb
The thrilling 1981 release was the first feature film of Vidhu Vinod Chopra with Naseeruddin Shah and Radha Saluja
Sazaye Maut
Image: IMDb
The film released in 1986 had Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Amol Palekar, Soni Razdan, and Pankaj Kapoor amongst others. Sanjay Leela Bhansali had assisted Chopra on this film
Khamosh
Image: IMDb
The film released in 1989 had Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and Madhuri Dixit. Interestingly, the film was also selected for the 1990 Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film
Parinda
Image: IMDb
Released in 1994, the period film set in the 1940s featured Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, and Jackie Shroff amongst others. The enchanting super hit tracks continue to mesmerize the audience
1942: A Love Story
Image: IMDb
The 2000 film which made everyone fall in love with the track, Bumbro, starred Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Sanjay Dutt, and Jackie Shroff amongst others
Mission Kashmir
Image: IMDb
It was an adaptation of Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 1914 Bengali novel of the same name. The film starring Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan, and Sanjay Dutt emerged as one of the cult-classic of all time
Parineeta
Image: IMDb
After a seven-year hiatus, Chopra returned to direction with this one. Despite under-performing at the box office, Eklavya was nominated in the Best Foreign Film category at the Oscars that year
Eklavya
Image: IMDb
An iconic film with iconic dialogues, the film was released in the year 2003. Starring Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in the lead roles, ardent fans continue to hype around Munna Bhai and Circuit’s friendship even today
Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.
Image: IMDb
Three years later, the sequel to Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Lage Raho Munna Bhai was released in 2006. Sanjay and Arshad had once again won over the audience after reprising their iconic characters in the film
Lage Raho Munna Bhai
Image: IMDb
Yet another iconic film released in 2009 continues to live in our hearts rent-free. The film featured Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi in key roles
3 Idiots
Image: IMDb
