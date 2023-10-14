Heading 3

10 Vidhu Vinod Chopra films re-releasing

Celebrating the glorious 45 years of Vidhu Vinod Chopra in the industry, the Film Heritage Foundation and PVR Inox are organizing a special film festival to screen ten of his films in cinemas on 13th-15th October. The list is out now:-

The thrilling 1981 release was the first feature film of Vidhu Vinod Chopra with Naseeruddin Shah and Radha Saluja

Sazaye Maut

The film released in 1986 had Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Amol Palekar, Soni Razdan, and Pankaj Kapoor amongst others. Sanjay Leela Bhansali had assisted Chopra on this film

Khamosh

The film released in 1989 had Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and Madhuri Dixit. Interestingly, the film was also selected for the 1990 Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film

Parinda

Released in 1994, the period film set in the 1940s featured Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, and Jackie Shroff amongst others. The enchanting super hit tracks continue to mesmerize the audience

1942: A Love Story

The 2000 film which made everyone fall in love with the track, Bumbro, starred Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Sanjay Dutt, and Jackie Shroff amongst others

Mission Kashmir

It was an adaptation of Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 1914 Bengali novel of the same name. The film starring Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan, and Sanjay Dutt emerged as one of the cult-classic of all time

Parineeta

After a seven-year hiatus, Chopra returned to direction with this one. Despite under-performing at the box office, Eklavya was nominated in the Best Foreign Film category at the Oscars that year

Eklavya

An iconic film with iconic dialogues, the film was released in the year 2003. Starring Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in the lead roles, ardent fans continue to hype around Munna Bhai and Circuit’s friendship even today

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

Three years later, the sequel to Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Lage Raho Munna Bhai was released in 2006. Sanjay and Arshad had once again won over the audience after reprising their iconic characters in the film

Lage Raho Munna Bhai

Yet another iconic film released in 2009 continues to live in our hearts rent-free. The film featured Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi in key roles

3 Idiots

