Pujya Doss

august 26, 2023

Entertainment

10 Vintage K-Dramas Worth Rediscovering

A classic melodrama that became a Hallyu sensation, "Winter Sonata" follows the love story between two high school friends who reunite years later, facing various challenges and obstacles.

Winter Sonata

Image: KBS2

A romantic comedy that broke conventions, this drama revolves around an independent and strong-willed pastry chef who finds herself in a complicated love triangle.

My Name is Kim Sam-soon

Image: MBC TV

This lighthearted rom-com centers on a contract marriage between a famous actor and a struggling writer, leading to comedic situations and, eventually, genuine feelings.

Full House

Image: KBS2

A classic melodrama that tugs at the heartstrings, this series tells the tragic love story of childhood friends who face separation, misunderstandings, and adversity.

 Stairway to Heaven

Image: SBS

Part of the Endless Love series, this drama portrays the intricate relationships between siblings who discover their true identities, leading to heartbreak and redemption.

Autumn in My Heart

Image: KBS2

Also known as Jewel in the Palace, this historical drama follows the life and journey of a talented young woman who became the first female royal physician in the Joseon era.

Dae Jang Geum

Image: MBC

This intense drama combines elements of romance and gambling as it follows the lives of characters involved in casinos and underground gambling.

Image: SBS

All In

Set in the picturesque city of Paris, this drama narrates the love story between a hotel heiress and a street-smart employee, showcasing the contrast between their worlds.

Image: SBS

Lovers in Paris

Another installment of the Endless Love series, this drama explores a love triangle between a woman, a man, and his best friend, all of whom are linked by fate.

Summer Scent

Image:  KBS2 

The final entry in the Endless Love series, this drama delves into the intertwined lives of characters who face trials of love, loss, and redemption.

Sad Love Story

Image: MBC

