10 Vintage K-Dramas Worth Rediscovering
A classic melodrama that became a Hallyu sensation, "Winter Sonata" follows the love story between two high school friends who reunite years later, facing various challenges and obstacles.
Winter Sonata
Image: KBS2
A romantic comedy that broke conventions, this drama revolves around an independent and strong-willed pastry chef who finds herself in a complicated love triangle.
My Name is Kim Sam-soon
Image: MBC TV
This lighthearted rom-com centers on a contract marriage between a famous actor and a struggling writer, leading to comedic situations and, eventually, genuine feelings.
Full House
Image: KBS2
A classic melodrama that tugs at the heartstrings, this series tells the tragic love story of childhood friends who face separation, misunderstandings, and adversity.
Stairway to Heaven
Image: SBS
Part of the Endless Love series, this drama portrays the intricate relationships between siblings who discover their true identities, leading to heartbreak and redemption.
Autumn in My Heart
Image: KBS2
Also known as Jewel in the Palace, this historical drama follows the life and journey of a talented young woman who became the first female royal physician in the Joseon era.
Dae Jang Geum
Image: MBC
This intense drama combines elements of romance and gambling as it follows the lives of characters involved in casinos and underground gambling.
Image: SBS
All In
Set in the picturesque city of Paris, this drama narrates the love story between a hotel heiress and a street-smart employee, showcasing the contrast between their worlds.
Image: SBS
Lovers in Paris
Another installment of the Endless Love series, this drama explores a love triangle between a woman, a man, and his best friend, all of whom are linked by fate.
Summer Scent
Image: KBS2
The final entry in the Endless Love series, this drama delves into the intertwined lives of characters who face trials of love, loss, and redemption.
Sad Love Story
Image: MBC