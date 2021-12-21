10 Ways to style your thigh-high boots
Alaya F
Thigh-high boots were originally designed as a man's riding boot in the 15th Century that eventually became a fashion statement
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor
Be it with your skinny jeans, mini skirt or dress, over-the-knee boots give an edgy class to your style effortlessly and also act as additional protection to warm your legs
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Alia Bhatt
We love Alia’s way of styling her blazer dress with latex boots which bore a classy and luxe sheen, that gave her look an expensive vibe!
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Sara Ali Khan
Sara donned a quirky pink jacket with black shorts and teamed it with velvet thigh-length boots
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
In this look, Sonam styled her monochrome semi-formal dress with a pair of black leather boots and oozed boss lady vibes!
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Sonakshi took the denim-on-denim trend seriously and styled her denim dress with thigh-high boots and looked absolutely chic
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha
Disha’s off-shoulder metallic gown featured a thigh slit which revealed her stunning black thigh-high boots that looked exquisite on her
Disha Patani
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Alia, too, paired her tailored blazer dress with thigh-high brown boots and looked stunning as ever
Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Deepika looked super chic at the airport in her white oversized outfit, teamed with latex thigh-high boots
Deepika Padukone
Image: Pinkvilla
