10 Ways to style your thigh-high boots

STYLE TIPS

P R GAYATHRI

AUTHOR

DEC 21 , 2021

Alaya F

Thigh-high boots were originally designed as a man's riding boot in the 15th Century that eventually became a fashion statement

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor

Be it with your skinny jeans, mini skirt or dress, over-the-knee boots give an edgy class to your style effortlessly and also act as additional protection to warm your legs

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Alia Bhatt

We love Alia’s way of styling her blazer dress with latex boots which bore a classy and luxe sheen, that gave her look an expensive vibe!

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Sara Ali Khan

Sara donned a quirky pink jacket with black shorts and teamed it with velvet thigh-length boots

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

In this look, Sonam styled her monochrome semi-formal dress with a pair of black leather boots and oozed boss lady vibes!

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Sonakshi took the denim-on-denim trend seriously and styled her denim dress with thigh-high boots and looked absolutely chic

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha

Disha’s off-shoulder metallic gown featured a thigh slit which revealed her stunning black thigh-high boots that looked exquisite on her

Disha Patani

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Alia, too, paired her tailored blazer dress with thigh-high brown boots and looked stunning as ever

Alia Bhatt

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Deepika looked super chic at the airport in her white oversized outfit, teamed with latex thigh-high boots

Deepika Padukone

Image: Pinkvilla

