 Priyanshi Shah

entertainment

july 08, 2024

10 Web Series like Asur

This web series follows SSP Naveen Sikhera as he takes on two gangs ruling a city, entering into the underworld to clean up terrorism

Bhaukaal

This horror thriller starring Radhika Apte is a dark story unfolding the impressive performances

Ghoul

This neo-noir crime thriller follows policeman Hathiram Chowdhary as he delves into the underworld during a high-profile case investigation

Paatal Lok

This web series features a cat-and-mouse chase between con artist Matsya Thada and ACP Tejraj Singh, keeping viewers all excited

Matsya Kaand

This thrilling spy web series stars Manoj Bajpayee as Sriant Tiwari, a spy investigating terrorist attacks making it a must-watch 

The Family Man

This exciting web series follows disillusioned artist Sunny as he makes counterfeit money, facing off against deadly dons

Farzi

In this crime mystery thriller- Dahaad sees Sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati tackling the mysterious disappearances of women across Rajasthan 

 Dahaad

This web series features DCP Arup Singh and Dev solving murder mysteries in the northeast made complicated by his daughter's involvement

 The Last Hour

This exciting web series is about DCP Ratna Sankhwar Determined to solve the Rudrakund secrets and Jayant Parekh discovering a drug-laced candy used by students

Candy 

This political crime drama blurs the lines of right and wrong in a power struggle, and the assassination attempt on a political figure adds an exciting twist to the story

City of Dream

