Priyanshi Shah
entertainment
july 08, 2024
10 Web Series like Asur
This web series follows SSP Naveen Sikhera as he takes on two gangs ruling a city, entering into the underworld to clean up terrorism
Bhaukaal
Image Source: IMDb
This horror thriller starring Radhika Apte is a dark story unfolding the impressive performances
Ghoul
Image Source: IMDb
This neo-noir crime thriller follows policeman Hathiram Chowdhary as he delves into the underworld during a high-profile case investigation
Paatal Lok
Image Source: IMDb
This web series features a cat-and-mouse chase between con artist Matsya Thada and ACP Tejraj Singh, keeping viewers all excited
Matsya Kaand
Image Source: IMDb
This thrilling spy web series stars Manoj Bajpayee as Sriant Tiwari, a spy investigating terrorist attacks making it a must-watch
The Family Man
Image Source: IMDb
This exciting web series follows disillusioned artist Sunny as he makes counterfeit money, facing off against deadly dons
Image Source: IMDb
Farzi
In this crime mystery thriller- Dahaad sees Sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati tackling the mysterious disappearances of women across Rajasthan
Dahaad
Image Source: IMDb
This web series features DCP Arup Singh and Dev solving murder mysteries in the northeast made complicated by his daughter's involvement
The Last Hour
Image Source: IMDb
This exciting web series is about DCP Ratna Sankhwar Determined to solve the Rudrakund secrets and Jayant Parekh discovering a drug-laced candy used by students
Candy
Image Source: IMDb
This political crime drama blurs the lines of right and wrong in a power struggle, and the assassination attempt on a political figure adds an exciting twist to the story
City of Dream
Image Source: IMDb
