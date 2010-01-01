10 wholesome K-dramas to watch

This drama follows the story of a young woman who undergoes plastic surgery to gain confidence but struggles with societal perceptions of beauty. It explores self-esteem, acceptance, and personal growth.
My ID is Gangnam Beauty (2018)
This drama revolves around the life of a college athlete, focusing on her journey through sports, friendship, and first love. It's a heartwarming coming-of-age story.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo (2016)
Set in the late 1980s, this drama portrays the lives of five friends and their families in a Seoul neighborhood. It's a nostalgic and heartwarming series that explores the value of friendship and family.
Reply 1988 (2015-2016)
This drama combines romance, comedy, and a touch of crime as it tells the story of a young woman with superhuman strength working as a bodyguard for a CEO. It's both adorable and action-packed.
Strong Woman Do Bong-soon (2017)
Focused on the struggles of modern relationships, this drama revolves around a man and a woman who decide to share a house for practical reasons. It explores love, career, and the meaning of home.
Because This Is My First Life (2017)
Based on the popular manga Itazura na Kiss, this drama follows the classic tale of a high school girl's one-sided love for the most popular boy in school. It's a sweet and charming romantic comedy.
Playful Kiss (2010)
Combining elements of romance, comedy, and supernatural, this drama tells the story of a woman who can see ghosts and a CEO who becomes her reluctant protector. It's a unique and heartwarming series.
The Master's Sun (2013)
Set in a hospital, this drama focuses on the lives and friendships of five doctors. It's known for its heartwarming portrayal of friendship, dedication, and the challenges of working in the medical field.
Hospital Playlist (2020-2021)
This romantic comedy follows the story of a lawyer who, with the help of a celebrity trainer, embarks on a journey to reclaim her health and find love. It's a feel-good series with a positive message.
Oh My Venus (2015-2016)
Set in the Joseon era, this historical romantic drama tells the story of a young woman who disguises herself as a man to work in the palace and falls in love with the crown prince. It's a visually stunning and heartwarming series.