10 wholesome K-dramas you can’t miss
Set in the backdrop of 80s Korea, this drama narrates the rollercoaster lives of five families living in the same neighborhood
Image: tvN
Reply 1988
A young woman starts living in a seaside town after quitting her tiring corporate job and gradually forms unique bonds with the residents
Image: ENA
Summer Strike
When a famous photographer’s life turns upside down after getting wrongfully accused of harassing her assistant, she returns to her hometown in pursuit of finding her old self
Image: JTBC
Welcome to Samdalri
A feel-good romance ensues when a CEO hires a young woman to pose as his fiance
A Business Proposal
Image: SBS
A dentist moves to a seaside town in the hope of a restart in life when she meets a handyman helping his neighbors
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Image: tvN
At the brink of turning 30, four friends reassess their dreams while trying to face life’s many setbacks
Fight for My Way
Image: KBS
When a teenager born to deaf adults mysteriously transports back in time before his parents fell in love, he joins his father’s band, lending him a hand in changing his fate
Twinkling Watermelon
Image: tvN
Hospital Playlist unfolds a wholesome friendship between five doctors who have known each other since medical school
Hospital Playlist
Image: tvN
This comedy-packed drama instantly changes your mood with three friends’ hilarious day-to-day lives as they try to keep their guest house business afloat
Welcome to Waikiki
Image: JTBC
Three 30-year-old women rely on each other to find solace from hardships despite having different careers, love stories, and lives
Be Melodramatic
Image: JTBC