 Moupriya Banerjee

june 16, 2024

Korean

10 wholesome K-dramas you can’t miss

Set in the backdrop of 80s Korea, this drama narrates the rollercoaster lives of five families living in the same neighborhood 

Image: tvN

 Reply 1988

A young woman starts living in a seaside town after quitting her tiring corporate job and gradually forms unique bonds with the residents

Image: ENA

 Summer Strike

When a famous photographer’s life turns upside down after getting wrongfully accused of harassing her assistant, she returns to her hometown in pursuit of finding her old self

Image: JTBC

 Welcome to Samdalri

A feel-good romance ensues when a CEO hires a young woman to pose as his fiance

 A Business Proposal

Image: SBS

A dentist moves to a seaside town in the hope of a restart in life when she meets a handyman helping his neighbors

 Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Image: tvN

At the brink of turning 30, four friends reassess their dreams while trying to face life’s many setbacks 

 Fight for My Way

Image: KBS

When a teenager born to deaf adults mysteriously transports back in time before his parents fell in love, he joins his father’s band, lending him a hand in changing his fate

 Twinkling Watermelon

Image: tvN

Hospital Playlist unfolds a wholesome friendship between five doctors who have known each other since medical school

 Hospital Playlist

Image: tvN

This comedy-packed drama instantly changes your mood with three friends’ hilarious day-to-day lives as they try to keep their guest house business afloat

Welcome to Waikiki

Image: JTBC

Three 30-year-old women rely on each other to find solace from hardships despite having different careers, love stories, and lives

 Be Melodramatic

Image: JTBC

