Sanjukta Choudhury
ENTERTAINMENT
JUNE 10, 2024
10 Wholesome Movies To Brighten Your Mood
An inspiring story of perseverance and hope, perfect for uplifting your spirits
The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
This charming French film about a quirky waitress spreading joy is sure to warm your heart
Amélie (2001)
Follow the lovable bear Paddington as he navigates life in London with charm and heartwarming adventures
Paddington (2014)
A visually stunning film about embracing life and adventure, guaranteed to lift your mood
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013)
A heartwarming and humorous story of a family's journey to support their daughter's dream
Little Miss Sunshine (2006)
An uplifting story of friendship and overcoming adversity with humor and grace
The Intouchables (2011)
A feel-good movie about cooking, passion, and finding joy in the little things
Julie & Julia (2009)
A beautiful tale of adventure and rediscovering life's wonders, filled with heart and humor
Up (2009)
An energetic and uplifting film about young dreams, music, and the power of friendship
Sing Street (2016)
A romantic and feel-good movie about love, hope, and the magic of finding a true connection
Letters to Juliet (2010)
