10 Wild Fan Theories About Squid Game 3
Sakina Kaukawala
ENTERTAINMENT
Many fans believe Gi Hun will go undercover in the game’s organization. His red hair transformation hints at rebellion from within. Could he be the next Front Man in disguise?
Gi Hun Becomes a Front Man
Image Credit: Netflix
Though Il Nam died in Season 1, fans think his child might appear. A hidden heir may take over the game’s twisted legacy. Expect emotional stakes if they clash with Gi Hun
Il Nam Has a Secret Heir
Image Credit: Netflix
Some theorists claim the masked VIPs include political elites. Hints in Season 2 might link global power to the game. The show could explore greed and corruption on a larger scale
The VIPs Are World Leaders
Image Credit: Netflix
A viral theory suggests the Squid Game concept came from the North. This could tie in with Sae Byeok’s backstory and new defectors. Could Season 3 move across borders?
The Game Originated in North Korea
Image Credit: Netflix
Season 2 confirmed Jun Ho is alive and in hiding. Fans now believe he’ll confront his brother. His brother In-ho’s position as Front Man creates a tense sibling showdown
Jun Ho’s Bigger Role Against the Game
Image Credit: Netflix
Red or blue? Fans believe the Ddakji game’s color pick decides your fate. Red = worker, blue = player, secretly hinted in Season 1. Could Season 3 finally confirm this?
Players Are Chosen by Color Choice
Image Credit: Netflix
Gi Hun’s transformation continued in Season 2, but to what end? Some fans now think he’ll overthrow the organization...only to lead it. Could he redesign the game with his own rules?
Gi Hun’s Destiny as the Next Game Master
Image Credit: Netflix
Season 2 hinted that some VIPs knew contestants from their past. This adds emotional weight and manipulation to the deadly games. Season 3 may explore betrayal and revenge within families
New VIPs with Personal Ties to Players
Image Credit: Netflix
Season 2 referenced other games being played worldwide. Fans predict a Squid Game World Cup format in Season 3. Different nations. Different games. One horrifying finale
The Global Tournament Theory Returns
Image Credit: Netflix
The boldest theory? The games will be leaked to the public. Jun Ho and Gi Hun might hack the broadcast to reveal everything. Season 3 could end the cycle… or start a global panic
The Games Will Be Exposed - Live
Image Credit: Netflix