Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 10, 2023

Entertainment

10 Winter-set K-dramas To Watch

Immerse in the timeless fantasy romance of "Goblin," where Gong Yoo's immortal character unfolds a captivating narrative

Image: tvN

Goblin

Join Lee Min-ho and Jun Ji-Hyun in a stunning snow-clad adventure based on a classic Joseon legend

Image: SBS

Legend of the Blue Sea

Experience winter charm as characters don scarves in this heartwarming series. Viral scenes continue to captivate

Image: MBC

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Mesmerizing visuals of snow in the city accompany this dramatic series. Add it to your winter K-drama watchlist

Image: SBS

While You Were Sleeping

Join Lee Jong Suk and Lee Na-young in a cozy tale perfect for winter, celebrating love and books

Romance Is a Bonus Book

Image: tvN

Park Min Young stars in a winter-set drama, portraying a heartwarming countryside escape. A poignant watch for the colder months

Image: JTBC

When the Weather is Nice

Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy's poignant reunion unfolds against a winter backdrop, capturing hearts

Image: KBS2

Uncontrollably Fond

Lee Jong Suk and Park Shin-Hye navigate love, revenge, and journalism in a winter-set drama filled with K-drama tropes

Image: SBS

Pinocchio

Yoon Doojoon and Kim So-Hyun's enchanting enemies-to-lovers journey unfolds against a winter backdrop

Image: KBS2

Radio Romance

Lee Seung-gi and Cha Seung-won lead a modern adaptation set against a winter landscape, bringing ancient tales to life

Image: tvN

A Korean Odyssey

