10 Winter-set K-dramas To Watch
Immerse in the timeless fantasy romance of "Goblin," where Gong Yoo's immortal character unfolds a captivating narrative
Image: tvN
Goblin
Join Lee Min-ho and Jun Ji-Hyun in a stunning snow-clad adventure based on a classic Joseon legend
Image: SBS
Legend of the Blue Sea
Experience winter charm as characters don scarves in this heartwarming series. Viral scenes continue to captivate
Image: MBC
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Mesmerizing visuals of snow in the city accompany this dramatic series. Add it to your winter K-drama watchlist
Image: SBS
While You Were Sleeping
Join Lee Jong Suk and Lee Na-young in a cozy tale perfect for winter, celebrating love and books
Romance Is a Bonus Book
Image: tvN
Park Min Young stars in a winter-set drama, portraying a heartwarming countryside escape. A poignant watch for the colder months
Image: JTBC
When the Weather is Nice
Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy's poignant reunion unfolds against a winter backdrop, capturing hearts
Image: KBS2
Uncontrollably Fond
Lee Jong Suk and Park Shin-Hye navigate love, revenge, and journalism in a winter-set drama filled with K-drama tropes
Image: SBS
Pinocchio
Yoon Doojoon and Kim So-Hyun's enchanting enemies-to-lovers journey unfolds against a winter backdrop
Image: KBS2
Radio Romance
Click Here
Lee Seung-gi and Cha Seung-won lead a modern adaptation set against a winter landscape, bringing ancient tales to life
Image: tvN
A Korean Odyssey