10 Winter-set K-dramas To Watch On Cozy Nights
A dentist from Seoul moves to a seaside village and falls in love with a local handyman
Image: tvN
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Five doctors who have been friends since medical school reunite for their 20th anniversary of friendship and work together at the same hospital
Image: tvN
Hospital Playlist
An omnibus drama that tells the stories of different people living on Jeju Island
Our Blues
Image: tvN
Three siblings who are tired of their ordinary lives try to find happiness and freedom
My Liberation Notes
Image: JTBC
A coming-of-age story about five young people who fall in love and friendship during the IMF crisis in South Korea
Twenty-five, Twenty one
Image: tvN
A lawyer and mafia consigliere returns to South Korea to retrieve a hidden treasure and ends up fighting against a corrupt corporation
Vincenzo
Image: tvN
A historical drama about the love story between King Jeongjo and his concubine, Seong Deok Im
The Red Sleeve
Image: MBC
A Korean-American soldier returns to his homeland during the Japanese colonial era and falls in love with a noblewoman
Mr. Sunshine
Image: Netflix
A South Korean paraglider accidentally lands in North Korea and falls in love with a North Korean army officer
Crash Landing on You
Image: tvN
A children's book author with antisocial personality disorder and a psychiatric hospital employee with obsessive-compulsive disorder fall in love and heal each other's emotional wounds
It's okay not to be Okay
Image: tvN