Pujya Doss

January 24, 2024

Entertainment

10 Women-Centric K-dramas to watch

A psychological romance centered on a children's book author and a mental health caregiver. Explore their emotional journey in this empowering drama.

Image:  tvN

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

A delightful romantic comedy featuring a woman rediscovering her self-worth. Watch her navigate love and career challenges in this heartwarming series.

Image:  MBC

She Was Pretty

A coming-of-age romantic comedy highlighting the trials of high school love. Follow a group of students as they navigate relationships, friendship, and self-discovery.

Image:  Naver TV Cast

The Queen's Gambit of Love (Love Revolution)

Witness a strong and resilient woman's journey as she crash-lands in North Korea. This cross-border romance combines humor, drama, and empowerment.

Crash Landing on You

Image:  tvN

An inspiring story of a weightlifter pursuing her dreams and love. Filled with humor, friendship, and self-discovery, it's a celebration of women's strength.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo

Image:  MBC

Kill Me Heal Me

Image:  MBC

A psychological drama centered around a woman who becomes entangled with a man with multiple personalities. Unravel the mysteries of their past in this gripping series.

Follow a woman navigating career and love challenges. This refreshing and realistic romantic comedy explores modern relationships and personal fulfillment.

Because This Is My First Life

Image:  tvN

A lighthearted romantic comedy featuring a woman with superhuman strength. Join her hilarious journey as she balances love, career, and crime-solving.

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Image:  JTBC

A legal drama showcasing the lives of three female judges tackling societal issues. With a focus on justice and empowerment, it's a compelling series.

Miss Hammurabi

Image:  JTBC

A story of self-acceptance and beauty standards. Follow a woman's journey of transformation and love in this empowering and relatable series.

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

Image:  JTBC

