10 Women-Centric K-dramas to watch
A psychological romance centered on a children's book author and a mental health caregiver. Explore their emotional journey in this empowering drama.
Image: tvN
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
A delightful romantic comedy featuring a woman rediscovering her self-worth. Watch her navigate love and career challenges in this heartwarming series.
Image: MBC
She Was Pretty
A coming-of-age romantic comedy highlighting the trials of high school love. Follow a group of students as they navigate relationships, friendship, and self-discovery.
Image: Naver TV Cast
The Queen's Gambit of Love (Love Revolution)
Witness a strong and resilient woman's journey as she crash-lands in North Korea. This cross-border romance combines humor, drama, and empowerment.
Crash Landing on You
Image: tvN
An inspiring story of a weightlifter pursuing her dreams and love. Filled with humor, friendship, and self-discovery, it's a celebration of women's strength.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo
Image: MBC
Kill Me Heal Me
Image: MBC
A psychological drama centered around a woman who becomes entangled with a man with multiple personalities. Unravel the mysteries of their past in this gripping series.
Follow a woman navigating career and love challenges. This refreshing and realistic romantic comedy explores modern relationships and personal fulfillment.
Because This Is My First Life
Image: tvN
A lighthearted romantic comedy featuring a woman with superhuman strength. Join her hilarious journey as she balances love, career, and crime-solving.
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Image: JTBC
A legal drama showcasing the lives of three female judges tackling societal issues. With a focus on justice and empowerment, it's a compelling series.
Miss Hammurabi
Image: JTBC
Click Here
A story of self-acceptance and beauty standards. Follow a woman's journey of transformation and love in this empowering and relatable series.
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
Image: JTBC