Jiya Surana
entertainment
March 08, 2024
10 women chefs of India
A pioneering chef who made history as the first Indian woman chef to achieve not one but two Michelin Stars with her Bangkok-based restaurant Gaa
Garima Arora
Image: Garima Arora Instagram
One of the youngest women chefs who has become a doyen of Parsi cuisine culture, breaking barriers in the male-dominated industry
Anahita Dhondy
Image: Anahita Dhondy Instagram
Trailblazer in women-owned kitchens, successful restaurateur, and an inspiration to a whole generation of women chefs in India
Ritu Dalmia
Image: Ritu Dalmia Instagram
Shipra Khanna is a popular chef and TV host who won the second season of MasterChef India
Shipra Khanna
Image: Shipra Khanna Instagram
Expert in Moplah cuisine, known for her knowledge of local ingredients, seafood, culinary techniques, and significant contribution to spreading Moplah cuisine nationwide
Image: Abida Rasheed Instagram
Abida Rasheed
India's first MasterChef winner and culinary educator, recognized for promoting Awadhi cuisine and women empowerment in the culinary arts
Pankaj Bhadouria
Image: Pankaj Bhadouria Instagram
Leading pastry chef of India who opened our very first macaron store and has proven herself an astute businesswoman as well as Chef
Pooja Dhingra
Image: Pooja Dhingra Instagram
One of the foremost French dessert experts in India, with Le Cordon Bleu education, Bani Nanda continues to break new ground in the field
Bani Nanda
Image: Bani Nanda Instagram
Tejasvi Chandela
Image: Tejasvi Chandela Instagram
A rising name in the dessert and pastry world, blending traditional techniques with modern European-style pastry
A descendant of the last Nawab of Awadh and is dedicated to preserving and promoting India's rich culinary heritage
Manzilat Fatima
Image: Manzilat Fatima Instagram
