March 08, 2024

10 women chefs of India

A pioneering chef who made history as the first Indian woman chef to achieve not one but two Michelin Stars with her Bangkok-based restaurant Gaa

Garima Arora 

Image: Garima Arora Instagram 

One of the youngest women chefs who has become a doyen of Parsi cuisine culture, breaking barriers in the male-dominated industry

Anahita Dhondy

Image: Anahita Dhondy Instagram 

Trailblazer in women-owned kitchens, successful restaurateur, and an inspiration to a whole generation of women chefs in India

Ritu Dalmia

Image: Ritu Dalmia Instagram 

Shipra Khanna is a popular chef and TV host who won the second season of MasterChef India

Shipra Khanna 

Image: Shipra Khanna Instagram

Expert in Moplah cuisine, known for her knowledge of local ingredients, seafood, culinary techniques, and significant contribution to spreading Moplah cuisine nationwide

Image: Abida Rasheed Instagram 

Abida Rasheed 

India's first MasterChef winner and culinary educator, recognized for promoting Awadhi cuisine and women empowerment in the culinary arts

Pankaj Bhadouria

Image: Pankaj Bhadouria Instagram 

Leading pastry chef of India who opened our very first macaron store and has proven herself an astute businesswoman as well as Chef

Pooja Dhingra 

Image: Pooja Dhingra Instagram 

One of the foremost French dessert experts in India, with Le Cordon Bleu education, Bani Nanda continues to break new ground in the field

Bani Nanda 

Image: Bani Nanda Instagram 

Tejasvi Chandela

Image: Tejasvi Chandela Instagram 

A rising name in the dessert and pastry world, blending traditional techniques with modern European-style pastry

A descendant of the last Nawab of Awadh and is dedicated to preserving and promoting India's rich culinary heritage

Manzilat Fatima

Image: Manzilat Fatima Instagram 

