10 words frequently used in K-dramas
Image: MBC
Jangnanhae
Often used among friends of the same age or with someone younger. This simply means, Are you kidding? or Are you kidding me?
Used at the beginning of a statement or question when a person has doubts about something. It means by any chance or maybe.
Image: MBC
Hoksi
A Konglish word meaning call or deal, used when you are up for the challenge or agree on something
Image: MBC
Kol
Used when the person you are talking to seems to be lying. It means tell a lie, and do not.
Image: MBC
Ppeongchijima
Literally means like this, but can also imply What should I do?
Ireoke
Image: MBC
Often heard in K-dramas when a character agrees with another character’s ideas or opinions. It means sure or of course.
Geureom Geureom
Image: MBC
Used when you want another person to wait for you. It translates to for a while or wait for a while. Adding yo makes it sound polite
Jamkkanman
Image: MBC
A question often heard among characters of the same age or addressed to someone younger. It means What are you looking at? or What’s up?
Mwol Bwayo
Image: MBC
Commonly blurted out by characters in K-dramas when they don’t know how to do something or to express empathy for another person. It means What should I do? or How?
Eotteoke
Image: MBC
Often part of the drama plot involves somebody lying and eventually being found out. It means It’s a lie.
Geojinmariya
Image: MBC