Heading 3

Pujya Doss

JULY 12, 2024

Entertainment

10 words frequently used in K-dramas

Image: MBC

Jangnanhae

Often used among friends of the same age or with someone younger. This simply means, Are you kidding? or Are you kidding me?

Used at the beginning of a statement or question when a person has doubts about something. It means by any chance or maybe.

Image: MBC

Hoksi

A Konglish word meaning call or deal, used when you are up for the challenge or agree on something

Image: MBC

Kol

Used when the person you are talking to seems to be lying. It means tell a lie, and do not.

Image: MBC

Ppeongchijima

Literally means like this, but can also imply What should I do?

Ireoke

Image: MBC

Often heard in K-dramas when a character agrees with another character’s ideas or opinions. It means sure or of course.

Geureom Geureom

Image: MBC

Used when you want another person to wait for you. It translates to for a while or wait for a while. Adding yo makes it sound polite

Jamkkanman

Image: MBC

A question often heard among characters of the same age or addressed to someone younger. It means What are you looking at? or What’s up?

Mwol Bwayo

Image: MBC

Commonly blurted out by characters in K-dramas when they don’t know how to do something or to express empathy for another person. It means What should I do? or How?

Eotteoke

Image: MBC

Often part of the drama plot involves somebody lying and eventually being found out. It means It’s a lie.

Geojinmariya

Image: MBC

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here