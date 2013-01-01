10 years of My Love from the Star

In 2013, South Korea debuted a fantastical romantic comedy television series titled My Love from the Star penned by Park Ji Eun and helmed by director Jang Tae Yoo
Choi Moon Suk and Moon Bomi joined forces to produce the series, assembling a stellar cast including Jun Ji Hyun, Kim Soo Hyun, Park Hae Jin, Yoo In Na, Shin Sung Rok, and Ahn Jae Hyun
The narrative unfolds around an extraterrestrial being, arriving on Earth in 1609 amidst the Joseon Dynasty. Fast forward 400 years, this celestial visitor finds themselves entangled in a love story with a prominent female actor
Running for 21 episodes on SBS between December 2013 - February 2014, the show held a strong 24 percent average nationwide viewership. Beyond captivating audiences, it played a key role in spreading the Korean wave
At the 50th Baeksang Arts Awards, My Love from the Star secured nine nominations and clinched victory in three categories, adding to its collection of accolades
The Grand Prize in Television was claimed by Jun Ji Hyun, while Kim Soo Hyun earned the title of Most Popular Actor in Television for their remarkable performances in the series
The show clinched the Korea Drama Award for Best Drama, the Seoul International Drama Award for Outstanding Korean Drama, and also secured the prestigious Magnolia Award for Best Foreign Television Series
My Love from Star surprised fans with notable guest appearances from stars like Bae Suzy, Ryu Seung Ryong, Sandara Park, Yeon Woo Jin and more
A fun fact, while the series was still under wraps, it was initially titled Man from the Stars, as Par Ji Eun wrote the story based on ancient reports of UFO sightings
Following its global acclaim, My Love from Star was adapted in Chinese, American, Philippines, Thai and Japanese versions