10 young K-pop idols who are the future of K-pop
The youngest member of aespa, Ningning is the main vocalist of the group. With her mesmerising vocal skills and magnetic stage presence, she is here to stay for a long time.
Image: SM Entertainment
aespa’s Ningning
Member of RIIZE, Wonbin quickly went viral among the fans for his unique visuals. But he has more than just good looks and has an amazing talent for dancing that will ensure his position in K-pop.
Image: SM Entertainment
RIIZE’s Wonbin
As the main vocalist of NMIXX, Lily has time and again proved her amazing talent for singing. Moreover, she is also a phenomenal dancer which only shows that she is just getting started.
Image: Source Music
NMIXX’s Lily
There is rarely anyone who is not aware of the force called Jang Won Young. She rose to fame in a short period of time after debuting in IVE and continues to dominate the industry.
Image: Starship Entertainment
IVE’s Jang Won Young
Huh Yun Jin took the world by storm with her incredible stage presence and performances. She continues to break barriers and make new standards in the industry constantly.
Image: Hybe Entertainment
LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yun Jin
Mark is undoubtedly one of the best rappers among the fourth-gen idols. Along with his commendable dancing skills, he is on the road to become one of the biggest names in K-pop.
Image: SM Entertainment
NCT’s Mark
Though Karina initially struggled during the debut, she easily changed the ways of the wind. She constantly evolves and steps out of her comfort zone which easily secures her status.
Image: SM Entertainment
aespa’s Karina
Chu is easily one of the most popular fourth-gen idols. With her warm personality, she manages to make everyone her fan. Her immense talent makes her the true future of K-pop.
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Chuu
Yeonjun has gained immense popularity in recent times for his profound talent and breathtaking visuals. His dance performances make him one of the best dancers.
Image: Hybe Entertainment
TXT’s Yeonjun
Hyunjin might be known mainly for his good looks but the K-pop idol is also a phenomenal performer. His transformation on stage leaves everyone gasping for air.
Image: YG Entertainment
Stray Kid’s Hyunjin