MAY 17 , 2025
10 Yummy Millet Recipes To Try This Summer
In a bowl, mash a banana. Add oats flour, eggs, honey, and baking powder and mix everything well. Add milk to the mixture and stir it well and prepare a batter. Now fry till each side is golden brown. You can top them with yogurt, honey, mango cubes, slices of banana, or berries.
Ragi Pancake
Image Source: Pexels
Boil potatoes, peas, french beans, and beetroot. Mash the vegetables together. Add ¼ cup corn flour, ½ cup finger millet flour, 1 ½ tsp dried mango powder, chilli powder and salt to taste and mix everything together. Prepare small balls and flatten them. Bake them in the oven at 200°C for 18 minutes.
Millet Cutlet
Image Source: Pexels
Mix ¾ cup sugar and 1 cup melted butter in a mixing bowl. Add 1 cup finger millet flour, ½ cup jowar flour, ginger powder, powdered oats, cinnamon powder, baking powder, clove powder, nutmeg powder, and salt to taste and mix everything together. Knead them using your hand and give them fun shapes using cookie cutters. Bake them in convection mode at 170°C and set the timer for 10 minutes.
Millet Gingerbread Cookies
Image Source: Pexels
Combine finger millet, great millet, brown top, and pearl millet (50 gm each) and roast them for 10-15 minutes. In a separate saucepan, bring salt water to a boil and add the millets to it and boil them. Fry some cashews in ghee and add to the soup. Mix everything well to avoid lumps. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve it hot.
Millet Soup
Image Source: Pexels
In a bowl, combine 1 cup of oil and 1 cup of powdered sugar or jaggery powder and mix them well. Add ½ cup finger millet flour, ¼ cup cocoa powder, ¼ cup orange juice, ½ tsp mixed spices(cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, clove and black pepper), ½ tsp baking powder and vanilla essence, salt and milk as needed. Pour the batter into a greased cake pan and bake for 10 minutes in microwave mode.
Millet Plum Cake
Image Source: Pexels
Roast charoli, cashews, and almonds and keep them aside. Now on low heat, roast 1 cup of barnyard millets. Add 4 cups of milk, ½ cup of coconut sugar or jaggery and stir well. After cooking for 10 minutes, add the roasted dry fruits and a pinch of cardamom powder and nutmeg powder and cook for 2 more minutes.
Millet Pudding
Image Source: Pexels
Soak millets for 1 hour in warm water. Chop vegetables of your choice. Heat oil in a pan, add dry spices and let them crackle. Add ginger garlic paste. After 5 minutes, add chopped veggies, mint and fry for 3-4 minutes. Add water and salt, and after boiling for 5 minutes, add the drained millets. Cook for 5 minutes and it's ready to serve.
Millet Pulao
Image Source: Pexels
Rinse and soak ragi rava for 30 minutes. Drain the water and squeeze excess water. Heat a pan with oil, add chana dal, urad dal, mustard, cumin and cashew nuts and fry them until they turn brown. Add hing, onions, curry leaves, green chillies and ginger. Fry them until the onion turns transparent. Transfer rava, add warm salt water while stirring the rava till the water evaporates.
Ragi Upma
Image Source: Pexels
Add ½ cup ragi flour, ¼ cup rice flour, 2 tbsp semolina, minced onions, green chillies, coriander leaves, curry leaves, ginger, and sea salt in a bowl and mix them with water to make a lump-free batter. Grease a pan, heat it on a medium-high flame and pour the batter to cover the pan. Add ghee, turn the dosa to the other side, and it's ready.
Ragi Dosa
Image Source: Pexels
Cook and set aside a cup of mixed millets and julienne some of your favourite veggies. Once the millet is cooked, heat some oil and sauté the vegetables until tender-crisp. Add the millet to this mix and combine with seasonings like soy sauce, salt and pepper.
Mixed Millet Veggie Stir-Fry
Image Source: Pexels
