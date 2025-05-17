10 Yummy Millet Recipes To Try This Summer

Mix ¾ cup sugar and 1 cup melted butter in a mixing bowl. Add 1 cup finger millet flour, ½ cup jowar flour, ginger powder, powdered oats, cinnamon powder, baking powder, clove powder, nutmeg powder, and salt to taste and mix everything together. Knead them using your hand and give them fun shapes using cookie cutters. Bake them in convection mode at 170°C and set the timer for 10 minutes.

