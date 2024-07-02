Heading 3
Jiya Surana
entertainment
JUly 02, 2024
10 Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara dialogues
“Mera phone bahar fekna is not funny. Meri girlfriend ke sath involve hona was NOT FUNNY!”
#1
Image: IMDb
“Aur kitni Baar sorry bolna padega? Jab tak yahan (dil) se na nikle na, tab tak”
Video: Excel entertainment Instagram
#2
“Insaan ko dibbe mein sirf tab hona chahiye jab woh mar chuka ho”
Video: Excel entertainment Instagram
#3
“Apne kaam ko apni life ke saath confuse mat karo. Tumhara kaam tumhari life nahi, sirf uska ek hissa hai”
#4
Image: IMDb
“Kabhi pay cheque milte waqt, tumhaare aakhon mein aasu aaye hai?”
#5
Image: IMDb
“Seize the day my friend. Pehle is din ko puri tarah jiyo, phir 40 ke bare me sochna”
#6
Image: Excel entertainment Instagram
“Diving is like meditation. Insaan ko apni ek ek saans, ek ek pal ka ehsaas hota hai. Just imagine agar hum apni saari zindagi aise hi jee sakte. Be fully alive to each and every moment”
#7
Video: Excel entertainment Instagram
“Jab itna kuch achieve kiya hai, toh kya khush ho? Agar aaj bhi kisi cheez ki kami mehsoos hoti hai toh woh kya hai. Un cheezon ke liye waqt nikalo jinse sach-much tumhe khushi milti hai”
#8
Video: Excel entertainment Instagram
“Yaar duniya mein kahin bhi chale jao log ek jaise hi hote hain. It’s just human nature”
#9
Image: IMDb
#10
Image: IMDb
“Apne andar chupe dar ko mitana chahte ho na? Toh ye raha hum sabka sabse bada darr – “Maut”. Let’s face it”
