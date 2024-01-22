Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
January 22, 2024
11 Actors with iconic roles but no Emmy
It's hard to believe that the actor known for his iconic character, Thomas Shelby, in Peaky Blinders didn't get a single nomination for the Emmys
Cillian Murphy
Image Source: Getty
Courteney Cox who essayed the role of Monica in FRIENDS is the only main cast member of the show without an Emmy award to her name
Image Source: Getty
Courteney Cox
Popular for his performance as Spock in Star Trek, Leonard Nimoy never won an Emmy for his iconic role
Image Source: IMDb
Leonard Nimoy
It has been 20 seasons of Grey's Anatomy where Ellen Pompeo played the role of Meredith Grey, but unfortunately, she never got nominated at the Emmys
Ellen Pompeo
Image Source: Getty
Popular for his role as Dexter Morgan in Dexter, the actor won a Golden Globe but an Emmy stayed out of his reach
Michael C Hall
Image Source: Getty
Renowned for her career-defining role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in Modern Family, Sofia Vergara never won recognition at the Emmys
Sofia Vergara
Image Source: Getty
Lena turned TV history's biggest villain with her performance in Game of Thrones, however, she never got a nomination at the Emmys
Lena Headey
Image Source: Getty
The entire cast of House of Dragon including Matt Smith have been overlooked by the Emmys as they couldn't able to crack a single nomination despite its wide recognition
Matt Smith
Image Source: Getty
Although Mads Mikkelsen succeeded in impressing the audience with his portrayal of Hannibal, he failed to score a single nomination at the Emmys during its entire run
Mads Mikkelsen
Image Source: Getty
Steve Carell
Image Source: Getty
Despite being nominated for six consecutive years, Steve Carell failed to win an Emmy for his portrayal of Michael Scott in The Office
Emilia Clarke
Image Source: Getty
Despite delivering an acclaimed portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke surprisingly never clinched an Emmy award for her performance
