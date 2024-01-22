Heading 3

January 22, 2024

11 Actors with iconic roles but no Emmy

It's hard to believe that the actor known for his iconic character, Thomas Shelby, in Peaky Blinders didn't get a single nomination for the Emmys

Cillian Murphy 

Courteney Cox who essayed the role of Monica in FRIENDS is the only main cast member of the show without an Emmy award to her name

Courteney Cox 

Popular for his performance as Spock in Star Trek, Leonard Nimoy never won an Emmy for his iconic role

 Leonard Nimoy

It has been 20 seasons of Grey's Anatomy where Ellen Pompeo played the role of Meredith Grey, but unfortunately, she never got nominated at the Emmys 

Ellen Pompeo 

Popular for his role as Dexter Morgan in Dexter, the actor won a Golden Globe but an Emmy stayed out of his reach 

Michael C Hall

Renowned for her career-defining role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in Modern Family, Sofia Vergara never won recognition at the Emmys 

Sofia Vergara 

Lena turned TV history's biggest villain with her performance in Game of Thrones, however, she never got a nomination at the Emmys 

Lena Headey

The entire cast of House of Dragon including Matt Smith have been overlooked by the Emmys as they couldn't able to crack a single nomination despite its wide recognition 

Matt Smith 

Although Mads Mikkelsen succeeded in impressing the audience with his portrayal of Hannibal, he failed to score a single nomination at the Emmys during its entire run 

Mads Mikkelsen 

Steve Carell 

Despite being nominated for six consecutive years, Steve Carell failed to win an Emmy for his portrayal of Michael Scott in The Office 

Emilia Clarke

Despite delivering an acclaimed portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke surprisingly never clinched an Emmy award for her performance

