Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

January 24, 2024

11 best movies of Hrithik Roshan

Known for his strong performances, Hrithik Roshan is next gearing up for Fighter. Check out his 9 best movies to revisit this weekend 

Hrithik Roshan

The spy-action drama directed by Sidharth Anand is Hrithik Roshan's career's biggest grosser. It is slated for a sequel now 

War

Hrithik played the character of a real-life mathematician, Anand Kumar in his biographical drama titled Super 30 

Super 30

It is a romantic crime-drama where Hrithik essayed the role of a blind man. The actor nailed his performance and left audience in awe 

Kaabil

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is known for its soulful music tracks and unexplored subject of Euthanasia. It is a must-watch movie 

Guzaarish

The Hrithik Roshan starrer is probably a rare remake that is better than the original. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt as Kancha 

Agneepath

It is Hrithik Roshan's most loved movie. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, it is about finding your own soul while traveling to Spain 

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

The superhero action drama is a the sequel of Koi Mil Gaya. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the movie was a big blockbuster 

Krrish 3

Featuring Hrithik Roshan in an antagonist role, Vikram Vedha is a thriller drama inspired by Indian folklore, Bikram Betal. Hrithik nailed his role with utmost perfection

Vikram Vedha

Lakshya

Directed by Farhan Akhtar, Lakshya is a story about a lazy boy who transforms himself to join the Indian army 

Mission Kashmir

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, it is a revenge drama. It deals with terrorism and the tragedy of children suffering from war 

Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai

It marked the debut of Hrithik in the world of cinema. The movie made him a huge star with his first movie 

