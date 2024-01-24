Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
January 24, 2024
11 best movies of Hrithik Roshan
Known for his strong performances, Hrithik Roshan is next gearing up for Fighter. Check out his 9 best movies to revisit this weekend
Hrithik Roshan
Video: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram
The spy-action drama directed by Sidharth Anand is Hrithik Roshan's career's biggest grosser. It is slated for a sequel now
Images: IMDb
War
Hrithik played the character of a real-life mathematician, Anand Kumar in his biographical drama titled Super 30
Images: IMDb
Super 30
It is a romantic crime-drama where Hrithik essayed the role of a blind man. The actor nailed his performance and left audience in awe
Kaabil
Images: IMDb
The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is known for its soulful music tracks and unexplored subject of Euthanasia. It is a must-watch movie
Guzaarish
Images: IMDb
The Hrithik Roshan starrer is probably a rare remake that is better than the original. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt as Kancha
Agneepath
Images: IMDb
It is Hrithik Roshan's most loved movie. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, it is about finding your own soul while traveling to Spain
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
Images: IMDb
The superhero action drama is a the sequel of Koi Mil Gaya. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the movie was a big blockbuster
Krrish 3
Images: IMDb
Featuring Hrithik Roshan in an antagonist role, Vikram Vedha is a thriller drama inspired by Indian folklore, Bikram Betal. Hrithik nailed his role with utmost perfection
Vikram Vedha
Images: IMDb
Lakshya
Images: IMDb
Directed by Farhan Akhtar, Lakshya is a story about a lazy boy who transforms himself to join the Indian army
Mission Kashmir
Images: IMDb
Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, it is a revenge drama. It deals with terrorism and the tragedy of children suffering from war
Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai
Images: IMDb
It marked the debut of Hrithik in the world of cinema. The movie made him a huge star with his first movie
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.