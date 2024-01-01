Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

January 07, 2024

Entertainment

11 K-dramas to start 2024 with a bang

Heiress Do Do Hee and demon Jung Gu Won become unlikely partners when he loses his powers. They team up to regain his abilities, and sparks fly as they embark on this journey together

My Demon

Image Credits- SBS

Innocent teenagers with extraordinary abilities face off against some of the world's most powerful governments

Moving

mage Credits- Disney+

A cursed lawyer finds himself entangled with a civil servant who holds the key to his centuries-old curse

Destined With You

Image Credits- JTBC

King the Land portrays Goo Won, heir to a luxury hotel empire, thrust into an inheritance dispute, and Cheon Sa-rang, a happy hotelier whose world changes upon meeting Goo Won

King the Land

Image credits- JTBC

Twinkling Watermelon follows a boy leading a double life as a model student and a band member. Through a time slip, he meets his 18-year-old father, forming everlasting bonds

Twinkling Watermelon

Image Credits- tvN

Mask Girl

Image Credits- Netflix

An insecure office worker transforms into a masked internet personality by night, but her life takes a turn for the worse due to a chain of ill-fated events

A girl from 19th-century Joseon time-travels to modern times and enters into a contract marriage with a man resembling her dead husband

The Story Of Park’s Marriage Contract

Image Credits- MBC

A compassionate woman with a heart of gold enters the competitive realm of private education as her daughter seeks admission to a renowned math instructor's class

Crash Course In Romance

Image credits- tvN

Following a fall from grace, a photographer returns to her hometown and reconnects with her childhood friend, reigniting past romance

Welcome to Samdalri

Image Credits- JTBC 

A competitive attorney and a wary A-list actor, both skeptical about love, find themselves forced into a relationship that challenges their beliefs

Love to Hate You

Image credits- Netflix

A compassionate nurse in psychiatry goes the extra mile to be a daily dose of sunshine for those under her care, despite facing numerous challenges

Daily Dose Of Sunshine

Image Credits- Netflix

