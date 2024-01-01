11 K-dramas to start 2024 with a bang
Heiress Do Do Hee and demon Jung Gu Won become unlikely partners when he loses his powers. They team up to regain his abilities, and sparks fly as they embark on this journey together
My Demon
Image Credits- SBS
Innocent teenagers with extraordinary abilities face off against some of the world's most powerful governments
Moving
mage Credits- Disney+
A cursed lawyer finds himself entangled with a civil servant who holds the key to his centuries-old curse
Destined With You
Image Credits- JTBC
King the Land portrays Goo Won, heir to a luxury hotel empire, thrust into an inheritance dispute, and Cheon Sa-rang, a happy hotelier whose world changes upon meeting Goo Won
King the Land
Image credits- JTBC
Twinkling Watermelon follows a boy leading a double life as a model student and a band member. Through a time slip, he meets his 18-year-old father, forming everlasting bonds
Twinkling Watermelon
Image Credits- tvN
Mask Girl
Image Credits- Netflix
An insecure office worker transforms into a masked internet personality by night, but her life takes a turn for the worse due to a chain of ill-fated events
A girl from 19th-century Joseon time-travels to modern times and enters into a contract marriage with a man resembling her dead husband
The Story Of Park’s Marriage Contract
Image Credits- MBC
A compassionate woman with a heart of gold enters the competitive realm of private education as her daughter seeks admission to a renowned math instructor's class
Crash Course In Romance
Image credits- tvN
Following a fall from grace, a photographer returns to her hometown and reconnects with her childhood friend, reigniting past romance
Welcome to Samdalri
Image Credits- JTBC
A competitive attorney and a wary A-list actor, both skeptical about love, find themselves forced into a relationship that challenges their beliefs
Love to Hate You
Image credits- Netflix
A compassionate nurse in psychiatry goes the extra mile to be a daily dose of sunshine for those under her care, despite facing numerous challenges
Daily Dose Of Sunshine
Image Credits- Netflix