Shah Rukh Khan had a cameo appearance in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, co-starring with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor. During the sequence, he delivered the much-love dialogue of "Ik Tarfa Pyaar," which charmed the audience
In Jaideep Sen's film Krazzy 4, Shah Rukh Khan performeda unique dance song titled Break Free in 2008
King Khan had a cameo appearance in the 2008 fantasy-comedy film Bhoothnath, alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role
Shah Rukh Khan's appearance in Zoya Akhtar's Luck By Chance was the one which caught the eye of the audience. In the film, SRK offers some sound advice to Farhan Akhtar, who plays the film's central role
In Salman Khan's 2017 film Tubelight, SRK played magician Goga Pasha. While he was only on-screen for a few seconds, SRK wowed the audience with his appearance
In the 2011 film Always Kabhi Kabhi, directed by Roshan Abbas, Shah Rukh Khan did a special dance song titled Antenna
In Sahil Sangha's 2011 film Love Breakup Zindagi, SRK played a cupid between a Cupid between Dia Mirza and Zayed Khan
Shah Rukh Khan made an appearance in Raj Kanwar's directorial Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, and his presence was a great surprise for everyone
SRK appeared as Amjad Ali Khan in the Kamal Haasan film Hey Ram, but the part received little notice
In the film Saathiya, SRK momentarily starred with Tabu, and the two had such great chemistry that it elevated the film to a new level of significance for the audience
Shah Rukh Khan had a cameo appearance in the film I See You in 2006, he was seen playing guitarin 2006. He was seen playing the guitar in the song titled Subah Subah