sept 22, 2021

11 Memorable cameos of Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan had a cameo appearance in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, co-starring with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor. During the sequence, he delivered the much-love dialogue of "Ik Tarfa Pyaar," which charmed the audience

In Jaideep Sen's film Krazzy 4, Shah Rukh Khan performeda unique dance song titled Break Free in 2008

King Khan had a cameo appearance in the 2008 fantasy-comedy film Bhoothnath, alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role

Shah Rukh Khan's appearance in Zoya Akhtar's Luck By Chance was the one which caught the eye of the audience. In the film, SRK offers some sound advice to Farhan Akhtar, who plays the film's central role

In Salman Khan's 2017 film Tubelight, SRK played magician Goga Pasha. While he was only on-screen for a few seconds, SRK wowed the audience with his appearance

In the 2011 film Always Kabhi Kabhi, directed by Roshan Abbas, Shah Rukh Khan did a special dance song titled Antenna

In Sahil Sangha's 2011 film Love Breakup Zindagi, SRK played a cupid between a Cupid between Dia Mirza and Zayed Khan

Shah Rukh Khan made an appearance in Raj Kanwar's directorial Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, and his presence was a great surprise for everyone

SRK appeared as Amjad Ali Khan in the Kamal Haasan film Hey Ram, but the part received little notice

In the film Saathiya, SRK momentarily starred with Tabu, and the two had such great chemistry that it elevated the film to a new level of significance for the audience

Shah Rukh Khan had a cameo appearance in the film I See You in 2006, he was seen playing guitarin 2006. He was seen playing the guitar in the song titled Subah Subah

