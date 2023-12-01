Heading 3
December 01,2023
11 years of Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan was born on April 24, 1987, into a family with a strong Bollywood connection
Early Life
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun made his acting debut with the Karan Johar-directed "Student of the Year" in 2012
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Acting Debut
After his debut, Varun appeared in romantic comedies like "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" and "Badrinath Ki Dulhania," as well as in intense films like Badlapur and Kalank
Versatility And Success
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
The actor’s films like Judwaa 2, Dilwale, and Jug Jug Jiyo have performed well at the box office
Commercial Success
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun is known for his exceptional dancing skills and often showcases them in his films
Dancing Skills
Video Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Over the years, Varun has received several awards and nominations for his performances in various films
Awards
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Apart from his film career, Varun Dhawan has become involved in various social initiatives and charity work
Social Initiatives
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
The actor got married to his childhood love Natasha, they have known each other since class 6
Personal Life
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
11 Years
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
The actor has been in the industry for 11 years and has gained immense fan following
Varun Dhawan’s career has kept growing in the industry and made him a prominent figure in Bollywood
Continued Success
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
