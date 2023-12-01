Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

December 01,2023

11 years of Varun Dhawan 

Varun Dhawan was born on April 24, 1987, into a family with a strong Bollywood connection

Early Life 

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram 

Varun made his acting debut with the Karan Johar-directed "Student of the Year" in 2012

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram 

Acting Debut 

After his debut, Varun appeared in romantic comedies like "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" and "Badrinath Ki Dulhania," as well as in intense films like Badlapur and Kalank

Versatility And Success 

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram 

The actor’s films like Judwaa 2, Dilwale, and Jug Jug Jiyo have performed well at the box office

Commercial Success

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram 

Varun is known for his exceptional dancing skills and often showcases them in his films

Dancing Skills

Video Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram 

Over the years, Varun has received several awards and nominations for his performances in various films

Awards

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram 

Apart from his film career, Varun Dhawan has become involved in various social initiatives and charity work

Social Initiatives

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram 

The actor got married to his childhood love Natasha, they have known each other since class 6

Personal Life

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram 

11 Years

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram 

The actor has been in the industry for 11 years and has gained immense fan following

Varun Dhawan’s career has kept growing in the industry and made him a prominent figure in Bollywood

Continued Success

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram 

