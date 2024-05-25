Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
may 25, 2024
12 career-defining roles of Tabu
Tabu won her first National Award for Gulzar’s directed movie Maachis
Veerander (Maachis)
Image: IMDb
The actress played a sarvagun sampan bride in Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Saath Saath Hain and won immense love from the audience
Image: IMDb
Sadhana Sharma (Hum Saath-Saath Hain)
Tabu played a strong role of Aditi Pandit, who falls for someone else when her husband is not in the city for long
Image: IMDb
Aditi Pandit (Astitva)
Tabu won another National Award for playing Mumtaz in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Chandani Bar
Mumtaz (Chandni Bar)
Image: IMDb
The actress essayed the role of Nimmi in Vishal Bhardwaj's Maqbool opposite Pankaj Kapoor and Irrfan. It was inspired by Shakespeare’s Macbeth
Nimmi (Maqbool)
Image: IMDb
Her first international project was The Namesake under the direction of Mira Nair. She was paired with Irrfan Khan
Ashima (The Namesake)
Image Credits: Twentieth Century Fox
Tabu appeared in the Oscar-winning film Life Of Pi for a short stint. This adds another feat in her filmography
Gita Patel (Life Of Pi)
Image: IMDb
The actress later played Ghazala in Haider and immortalized the character with her fine acting
Ghazala Meer (Haider)
Image: IMDb
Tabu stuns with her performance as an IG officer and a mother to a young dead son in Drishyam
IG Meera Deshmukh (Drishyam)
Image: IMDb
Simi Sinha (Andhadhun)
Image: IMDb
The actress showcased her brilliant acting skills with her grayish shade character Simi Sinha in Sriram Raghavan's National Award Winning film Andhadhun
Manjulika/Anjulika (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2)
Image: IMDb
Tabu played the double roles of Manjulika and Anjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Saeeda Bai (A Suitable Boy)
Image: IMDb
The actress also did a Mira Nair show for Netflix, where she played Saeeda Bai - a courtesan
What's Next?
Image: IMDb
Tabu is playing Sister Francesca in the American sci-fi show Dune: Prophecy
