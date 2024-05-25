Heading 3

12 career-defining roles of Tabu 


Tabu won her first National Award for Gulzar’s directed movie Maachis

Veerander (Maachis)

Image: IMDb

The actress played a sarvagun sampan bride in Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Saath Saath Hain and won immense love from the audience 

Image: IMDb

Sadhana Sharma (Hum Saath-Saath Hain)

Tabu played a strong role of Aditi Pandit, who falls for someone else when her husband is not in the city for long 

Image: IMDb

Aditi Pandit (Astitva)

Tabu won another National Award for playing Mumtaz in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Chandani Bar 

Mumtaz (Chandni Bar)

Image: IMDb

The actress essayed the role of Nimmi in Vishal Bhardwaj's Maqbool opposite Pankaj Kapoor and Irrfan. It was inspired by Shakespeare’s Macbeth

Nimmi (Maqbool)

Image: IMDb

Her first international project was The Namesake under the direction of Mira Nair. She was paired with Irrfan Khan 

Ashima (The Namesake)

Image Credits: Twentieth Century Fox

Tabu appeared in the Oscar-winning film Life Of Pi for a short stint. This adds another feat in her filmography 

Gita Patel (Life Of Pi)

Image: IMDb

The actress later played Ghazala in Haider and immortalized the character with her fine acting 

Ghazala Meer (Haider)

Image: IMDb

Tabu stuns with her performance as an IG officer and a mother to a young dead son in Drishyam

IG Meera Deshmukh (Drishyam)

Image: IMDb

Simi Sinha (Andhadhun)

Image: IMDb

The actress showcased her brilliant acting skills with her grayish shade character Simi Sinha in Sriram Raghavan's National Award Winning film Andhadhun 

Manjulika/Anjulika (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2) 

Image: IMDb

Tabu played the double roles of Manjulika and Anjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 

Saeeda Bai (A Suitable Boy) 

Image: IMDb

The actress also did a Mira Nair show for Netflix, where she played Saeeda Bai - a courtesan 

Image: IMDb

Tabu is playing Sister Francesca in the American sci-fi show Dune: Prophecy 

