12 K-dramas to Watch Based on Your Zodiac Sign
Aries will enjoy the adventurous love story between heiress Yoon SeRi and Captain Ri JeongHyeok
Image: tvN.
Aries (March 21 - April 19): Crash Landing On You
Taurus appreciates the slow-burning romance and mystical elements in the tale of an immortal goblin
Image: tvN.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Goblin
The lively love triangle involving a girl disguised as her twin brother suits Gemini's playful nature
Image: SBS.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20): You're Beautiful
Cancer's emotional depth aligns with the touching journey of a children's book author and a psychiatric ward caretaker
Cancer (June 21 - July 22): It’s Okay To Not Be Okay
Image: tvN.
The glamorous workplace romance caters to Leo's bold and confident personality
Leo (July 23 - August 22): What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim
Image: tvN.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Healer
Image: KBS2.
The meticulous plot and mysterious romance appeal to Virgo's analytical and curious nature
Libra (September 23 - October 22): Her Private Life
Image: tvN.
Libra will appreciate the balanced portrayal of art and romance in this drama featuring a curator and a brooding artist
The intense and passionate love affair with complex emotions aligns with Scorpio's depth and mystery
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Nevertheless
Image: JTBC.
The nostalgic journey and diverse characters resonate with Sagittarius' love for exploration
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Reply 1988
Image: tvN.
Capricorn's work ethic aligns with the realistic story of a young man navigating the corporate world
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Misaeng
Image: tvN.
The futuristic and suspenseful plot appeals to Aquarius' forward-thinking nature
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): While You Were Sleeping
Image: SBS.
The emotional and historical drama resonates with Pisces' dreamy and imaginative spirit
Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo
Image: SBS.