Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 03, 2024

Entertainment

12 K-dramas to Watch Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Aries will enjoy the adventurous love story between heiress Yoon SeRi and Captain Ri JeongHyeok

Image:  tvN.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Crash Landing On You 

Taurus appreciates the slow-burning romance and mystical elements in the tale of an immortal goblin

Image:  tvN.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Goblin 

The lively love triangle involving a girl disguised as her twin brother suits Gemini's playful nature

Image:  SBS.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): You're Beautiful

Cancer's emotional depth aligns with the touching journey of a children's book author and a psychiatric ward caretaker

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): It’s Okay To Not Be Okay

Image:  tvN.

The glamorous workplace romance caters to Leo's bold and confident personality

Leo (July 23 - August 22): What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim 

Image:  tvN.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Healer

Image:  KBS2.

The meticulous plot and mysterious romance appeal to Virgo's analytical and curious nature

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Her Private Life 

Image:  tvN.

Libra will appreciate the balanced portrayal of art and romance in this drama featuring a curator and a brooding artist

The intense and passionate love affair with complex emotions aligns with Scorpio's depth and mystery

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Nevertheless

Image:  JTBC.

The nostalgic journey and diverse characters resonate with Sagittarius' love for exploration

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Reply 1988

Image:  tvN.

Capricorn's work ethic aligns with the realistic story of a young man navigating the corporate world

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Misaeng

Image:  tvN.

The futuristic and suspenseful plot appeals to Aquarius' forward-thinking nature

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): While You Were Sleeping 

Image:  SBS.

The emotional and historical drama resonates with Pisces' dreamy and imaginative spirit

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo 

Image:  SBS.

