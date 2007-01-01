12 K-pop groups with their own dramas
BIGBANG members, known for their sense of humor solidified the claim between 2009 and 2011 when they parodied well-known K-Dramas like Secret Garden, Beethoven Virus, Boys Over Flowers, and Coffee Prince
Image: YG Entertainment
BIGBANG’s Parodies
AOA’s Mina and SF9’s Rowoon, Dawon, Chanhee, and Juho starred in this interactive high school romance where four charming male students are drawn to Mina, and the audience decides who she ends up choosing!
Image: FNC Entertainment
SF9 and AOA’s Click Your Heart
In this 2007 comedy, Super Junior plays flower boy students who find themselves suddenly under attack—by flying poop bags
Image: SM Pictures
Super Junior’s Attack on the Pin-Up Boys
KARA released this five-episode romantic drama in 2014. Each episode features a different love story and features one of KARA's members
Image: DSP Media
KARA’s Secret Love
Once, TWICE created a parody that mimicked various moments from the immensely popular 2016 drama Descendants of the Sun
Image: JYP Entertainment, Mnet
TWICE’s Descendants of the Sun Parody
D.O., Baekhyun, Sehun, actress Moon Ga-young, and Chanyeol starred in EXO-Ls' 2015 gift, EXO Next Door. The story revolves around a 23-year-old girl who eventually moves in next door to EXO, her favorite K-pop group
Image: SM Entertainment, LINE
EXO’s EXO Next Door
In their self-starring 12-episode drama released in 2015, ASTRO are mysteriously taken back in time to experience their trainee days while being at peak in the present
Image: Fantagio
ASTRO’s To Be Continued
In this 12-episode high school drama, GOT7 played keychain plushies known as dream knights, who transform into people in order to defend the girl they love
Image: JYP Entertainment
GOT7’s Dream Knight
In this toe-curling virtual highschool drama, BTS members are everywhere as the English teacher, the class president, or the school nurse
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS’ What If There Was An Eye Candy BTS High School?
In this short thriller, TREASURE plays students who, while taking attendance, happen to count an extra person
Image: YG Entertainment
TREASURE’s Mysterious Class
This drama, which is also referred to as Woomanna, centers on LOONA 1/3 and LOONA Odd Eye Circle over the course of its three previously released seasons, documenting campus love stories
Image: BlockBerry Creative
LOONA’s First Love Story
In response to a question posed by fans, Stray Kids and Dingo collaborated to create this short film wherein the boys welcome a female trainee at JYP
Image: JYP Entertainment
Stray Kids’ What If You Are a JYP Trainee