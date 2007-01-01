Heading 3

12 K-pop groups with their own dramas

BIGBANG members, known for their sense of humor  solidified the claim between 2009 and 2011 when they parodied well-known K-Dramas like Secret Garden, Beethoven Virus, Boys Over Flowers, and Coffee Prince

Image: YG Entertainment

BIGBANG’s Parodies

AOA’s Mina and SF9’s Rowoon, Dawon, Chanhee, and Juho starred in this interactive high school romance where four charming male students are drawn to Mina, and the audience decides who she ends up choosing!

Image: FNC Entertainment

SF9 and AOA’s Click Your Heart

In this 2007 comedy, Super Junior plays flower boy students who find themselves suddenly under attack—by flying poop bags

Image: SM Pictures

Super Junior’s Attack on the Pin-Up Boys

KARA released this five-episode romantic drama in 2014. Each episode features a different love story and features one of KARA's members

Image: DSP Media

KARA’s Secret Love

Once, TWICE created a parody that mimicked various moments from the immensely popular 2016 drama Descendants of the Sun

Image: JYP Entertainment, Mnet

TWICE’s  Descendants of the Sun Parody

D.O., Baekhyun, Sehun, actress Moon Ga-young, and Chanyeol starred in EXO-Ls' 2015 gift, EXO Next Door. The story revolves around a 23-year-old girl who eventually moves in next door to EXO, her favorite K-pop group

Image: SM Entertainment, LINE

EXO’s EXO Next Door

In their self-starring 12-episode drama released in 2015, ASTRO are mysteriously taken back in time to experience their trainee days while being at peak in the present

Image: Fantagio

ASTRO’s To Be Continued

In this 12-episode high school drama, GOT7 played keychain plushies known as dream knights, who transform into people in order to defend the girl they love

Image: JYP Entertainment

GOT7’s Dream Knight

In this toe-curling virtual highschool drama, BTS members are everywhere as the English teacher, the class president, or the school nurse

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS’ What If There Was An Eye Candy BTS High School?

In this short thriller, TREASURE plays students who, while taking attendance, happen to count an extra person

Image: YG Entertainment

TREASURE’s Mysterious Class

This drama, which is also referred to as Woomanna, centers on LOONA 1/3 and LOONA Odd Eye Circle over the course of its three previously released seasons, documenting campus love stories

Image: BlockBerry Creative

LOONA’s First Love Story

In response to a question posed by fans, Stray Kids and Dingo collaborated to create this short film wherein the boys welcome a female trainee at JYP

Image: JYP Entertainment

Stray Kids’ What If You Are a JYP Trainee

