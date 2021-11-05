nov 5, 2021
12 Must watch films of Shah Rukh Khan
The 1992 film Deewana marked Shah Rukh Khan's Bollywood debut and went on to become the second highest grossing film of the year
Baazigar, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, was a smash hit. It was released in 1993
Karan Arjun, starring the iconic duo, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, is one of the most popular films of all time
Dilwale Dulhaiya Le Jayenge, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, is the biggest romantic blockbuster film of Indian Cinema. The movie is termed as the ‘all-time blockbuster.’
Dil To Pagal Hai, directed by Yash Chopra in 1997, is a timeless romance film that was critically lauded and well-received by the audience
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, directed by Karan Johar and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, was a huge commercial success
The 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, directed by Karan Johar, was a box office success, grossing Rs 136 crore on a budget of Rs 40 crore
The film Devdas, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is one of the most iconic movies of Indian Cinema. It was the year's highest-grossing film
The 2004 film, Veer-Zaara, directed by Yash Chopra and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji, was a box office success
The sports drama Chak de! India was released in 2007 and was a huge success for King Khan
The 2010 film, My Name Is Khan, directed by Karan Johar, was a super hit and went on to become the highest-grossing Indian film overseas at the time
The romance-action film Chennai Express, directed by Rohit Shetty, was released in 2013 and became a box office triumph
