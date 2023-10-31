Heading 3
12th Fails surprises at the box office
It Is A Recently Released Hindi Movie Which Stars Vikrant Massey In Lead
12TH FAIL
It is based on the true story of real-life IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma who couldn't qualify 12th class but turned up wearing one of the most prestigious civil uniform of Indian administrative system
True Story
The film had its release on October 27 in 600 screens around the nation. However, the great word of mouth is helping it to fly among the biggies
Release
Since 12th Fail didn't have any selebal face, the movie took an opening of Rs. 1.05 crore nett which is decent for such a small-budget film
Opening Day
The movie witnessed a big jump on its second day. It raked over Rs. 2.40 crore nett on Day 2
Big Jump
The Sunday saw another jump and collected Rs 3 crore nett at the box office
Third Day
With this, it's first weekend collection stands at Rs. 6.45 crore nett beating the box office collections of Kangana Ranaut's Tejas and other releases
First Weekend
The movie is directed by maverick filmmaker, Vidhu Vinod Chopra. He has also produced the film
Makers
As of now, it has free-run till Tiger 3 arrives on Diwali. The movie is expected to be a successful fair with decent box office collections
Expectations
12th Fail is running in cinemas. You can give it a try
Where To Watch
