Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment 

OCTOBER 31, 2023

12th Fails surprises at the box office

It Is A Recently Released Hindi Movie Which Stars Vikrant Massey In Lead 

12TH FAIL

Image: IMDb 

It is based on the true story of real-life IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma who couldn't qualify 12th class but turned up wearing one of the most prestigious civil uniform of Indian administrative system

True Story

Video: Vikrant Massey's Instagram

The film had its release on October 27 in 600 screens around the nation. However, the great word of mouth is helping it to fly among the biggies

 Release

Image: IMDb

Since 12th Fail didn't have any selebal face, the movie took an opening of Rs. 1.05 crore nett which is decent for such a small-budget film

Opening Day

Image: Vikrant Massey's Instagram

The movie witnessed a big jump on its second day. It raked over Rs. 2.40 crore nett on Day 2

 Big Jump 

Video: Vikrant Massey's Instagram

The Sunday saw another jump and collected Rs 3 crore nett at the box office 

Third Day

Image: IMDb

With this, it's first weekend collection stands at Rs. 6.45 crore nett beating the box office collections of Kangana Ranaut's Tejas and other releases 

 First Weekend

Image: Vikrant Massey's Instagram 

The movie is directed by maverick filmmaker, Vidhu Vinod Chopra. He has also produced the film

Makers

Image: Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films' Instagram 

As of now, it has free-run till Tiger 3 arrives on Diwali. The movie is expected to be a successful fair with decent box office collections 

Expectations 

Image: IMDb

12th Fail is running in cinemas. You can give it a try

 Where To Watch 

Video: Vikrant Massey's Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here