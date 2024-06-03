Heading 3
june 3, 2024
14 Career-Defining Roles of Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn marked his debut with Phool Aur Kaante. The movie went on to win audience love and emerged as a big success at the box office
Ajay Salgaonkar (Phool Aur Kaante)
The actor played a mentally unstable, heartbroken lover, Arun Saxena, in Dilwale. He received immense love for his performance in this crazy love story
Arun Saxena (Dilwale)
Ajay Devgn played a college boy, Shyam, who became a deadly terrorist Shaka. His transformation was the talk of the town
Shyam/Shaka (Diljale)
The actor won his first National Award for his performance in Zakhm as Ajay Desai
Ajay Desai (Zakhm)
Devgn played Vanraj in Bhansali’s romantic drama. The actor did a phenomenal job and won appreciation from across the world
Vanraj (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam)
The actor played a deadly Underworld gangster, Malik, in RGV’s Company. Fans loved watching Ajay Devgn in a negative character
Malik (Company)
Ajay received his second National Award for his performance as Bhagat Singh in Rajkumar Santoshi’s The Legend Of Bhagat Singh
Bhagat Singh (The Legend Of Bhagat Singh)
Ajay Devgn gave a terrific performance as Omkar Shukla (Omi Bhaiya) in Vishal Bhardwaj's Omkara
Omi Bhaiya (Omkara)
Devgn is known for his comedy franchise Golmaal with Rohit Shetty. His character, Gopal, is unanimously popular among youngsters
Gopal (Golmaal)
Devgn is best known as Bajirao Singham. This character holds a separate fan base
Bajirao Singham (Singham)
The actor played Underworld Don Sultan Mirza in Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai. His screen presence, attire, and style made him an iconic character in his filmography
Sultan Mirza (Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai)
The actor won his third national award for playing Tanaji Malusare in his period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
Tanaji Malusare (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)
Although Maidaan didn't do well at the box office, he received huge appreciation for his performance as Football coach, Syed Abdul Rahim
Syed Abdul Rahim (Maidaan)
The actor is also popular for the Drishyam franchise. He played a common man in the movie who can do anything to save his family
Vijay Salgaonkar (Drishyam)
