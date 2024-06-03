Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment 

june 3, 2024

14 Career-Defining Roles of Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn marked his debut with Phool Aur Kaante. The movie went on to win audience love and emerged as a big success at the box office 

Ajay Salgaonkar (Phool Aur Kaante)

Image: Imdb

The actor played a mentally unstable, heartbroken lover, Arun Saxena, in Dilwale. He received immense love for his performance in this crazy love story 

Arun Saxena (Dilwale)

Image: Imdb

Ajay Devgn played a college boy, Shyam, who became a deadly terrorist Shaka. His transformation was the talk of the town 

 Shyam/Shaka (Diljale) 

Image: Imdb

The actor won his first National Award for his performance in Zakhm as Ajay Desai 

 Ajay Desai (Zakhm) 

Image: Imdb

Devgn played Vanraj in Bhansali’s romantic drama. The actor did a phenomenal job and won appreciation from across the world 

 Vanraj (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam) 

Image: Imdb

The actor played a deadly Underworld gangster, Malik, in RGV’s Company. Fans loved watching Ajay Devgn in a negative character 

 Malik (Company) 

Image: Imdb

Ajay received his second National Award for his performance as Bhagat Singh in Rajkumar Santoshi’s The Legend Of Bhagat Singh 

 Bhagat Singh (The Legend Of Bhagat Singh) 

Image: Imdb

Ajay Devgn gave a terrific performance as Omkar Shukla (Omi Bhaiya) in Vishal Bhardwaj's Omkara 

 Omi Bhaiya (Omkara) 

Image: Imdb

Devgn is known for his comedy franchise Golmaal with Rohit Shetty. His character, Gopal, is unanimously popular among youngsters 

Gopal (Golmaal) 

Image: Imdb

Devgn is best known as Bajirao Singham. This character holds a separate fan base 

 Bajirao Singham (Singham) 

Image: Imdb

The actor played Underworld Don Sultan Mirza in Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai. His screen presence, attire, and style made him an iconic character in his filmography

Sultan Mirza (Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai) 

Image: Imdb

The actor won his third national award for playing Tanaji Malusare in his period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Tanaji Malusare (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior) 

Image: Imdb

Although Maidaan didn't do well at the box office, he received huge appreciation for his performance as Football coach, Syed Abdul Rahim 

 Syed Abdul Rahim (Maidaan) 

Image: Imdb

The actor is also popular for the Drishyam franchise. He played a common man in the movie who can do anything to save his family 

 Vijay Salgaonkar (Drishyam) 

Image: Imdb

