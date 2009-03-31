15 years of Boys Over Flowers
The series unfolded across 25 episodes, gracing the screens of KBS2 from January 5 to March 31, 2009
Boys Over Flowers premiere date
Image Credits- KBS2
Boys Over Flowers is an endearing romantic comedy adapted from the Japanese manga series Hana Yori Dango, penned and illustrated by Yoko Kamio
Genre and inspiration
Image Credits- KBS2
A lively girl from a modest background enrolls in an elite high school, where she encounters four wealthy boys and falls for one of them
Plot of Boys Over Flowers
Image Credits- KBS2
The daughter of a dry cleaner secured a scholarship to prestigious Shinhwa High School. Initially clashing with Jun Pyo, the school's elite, they eventually fall for each other
Koo Hye Sun as Geum Jan Di
Image Credits- KBS2
The leader of the F4 and heir to the Shinhwa Group, one of South Korea's largest companies. He struggles with expressing his feelings, but underneath his cold exterior, he has a heart of Gold
Lee Min Ho as Gu Jun Pyo
Image Credits- KBS2
Kim Hyun Joong as Yoon Ji Hoo
Image Credits- KBS2
F4 member and grandson of a former president, initially loves childhood friend Seo Hyun. Jan Di notices his musical talent, and feelings start to develop between them
A skilled potter and member of the F4, he hails from a family that owns the country's largest art museum. After losing his first love to his brother, he becomes a womanizer
Kim Bum as So Yi Jung
Image Credits- KBS2
A charismatic member of the F4, he hails from a family that operates the country's largest construction company. Woo Bin later reveals the family's strong ties to organized crime
Kim Joon as Song Woo Bin
Image Credits- KBS2
Jan Di's devoted best friend, she maintains a strong bond with Jan Di. As the series unfolds, she experiences a shift in her feelings, developing a romantic interest in So Yi Jung
Kim So Eun as Chu Ga Eul
Image Credits- KBS2
Boys Over Flowers is a pioneering Korean high school series, credited for fueling the Korean Wave and achieving high viewership in South Korea, turning it into a cultural sensation across Asia
Boys Over Flowers as focal point for Hallyu
Image Credits- KBS2